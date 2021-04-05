Summer bride embraces the age-old ghoonghat 

Ghoonghat got a new focus all thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who opted for a red sheer veiled Sabyasachi ensemble at her wedding. Cut to last year when Neha Kakkar played the coy, ghoonghat bride in a fiery red Falguni Shane Peacock creation. A spate of recently unveiled bridal campaigns too bring the spotlight on the veil. If Manish Malhotra’s ivory georgette kalidar is layered with a handcrafted veil, Suneet Varma’s mirror work lehenga comes adorned with an ice blue veil. Ghoonghat is a trend-less bridal essential, which has been etched in the Indian mythology, history and literature, however, it makes all the more sense to embrace it now with pandemic refusing to subside.

Diipa Buller Khosla in custom Falguni Shane Peacock creation (Photo: Instagram/FalguniShanePeacockIndia)

Also, ghoonghat’s current iteration comes in sheer gossamer fabric - it’s translucent, revealing and has a playful peekaboo feel. Stylist Isha Bhansali says, “As the ongoing fashion season has been all about protective hacks - like face shields and masks etc, going for a ghoonghat look for a summer bride could be a chic yet utilitarian idea. The recently unveiled bridal campaigns present veils with a theatrical edge and it’s a dramatic twist to the traditional ghoonghat.”

A model in a Sabyasachi 2021 creation (Photo: Instagram/SabyasachiOfficial)

The ghoonghat has been an integral part of bridal attire for centuries. In recent times it has gained immense popularity among modern brides because the sneak peek factor doesn’t compare. Designer Ridhi Mehra says, “It’s the power play of that peekaboo effect and looking at her face through that thin veil that makes it truly attractive! For brides who want the classic look of elegance and magnificence, don the classic look with a red sheer ghoonghat or try an avante-garde twist with a veil featuring an attached veil for the face. Alternatively, don a dupatta with karigari and embroidery on the edges. Perfect the regal charm with pretty trimming on dupatta with pearls. Or pull off the stunning bridal look with a sheer veil featuring work all over.”