Sunny Leone elevates loungewear trend with her airport look in 2k co-ords

With the lockdown lifting and oodles of travel ahead of us, Bollywood diva Sunny Leone lays fashion cues for jet-setters on how to look stylish while travelling and take travel attire to new heights while remaining comfortable in an eye-catching co-ords. Elevating the loungewear trend with her airport look, Sunny made the fashion police go gaga over her comfy yet fashionable style in a printed crop top and trousers set that looks perfect for our loungewear addition without burning our pockets.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared two pictures that served a sartorial treat to fashion sore eyes. The pictures featured Sunny donning a bubble hem crop top that came in white base and sported rust-coloured prints all over.

It was teamed with a pair of high-waist wide-legged trousers that too came in white base and sported rust-coloured prints all over. Made from cotton, the co-ord set featured an easy fit and Sunny layered it with a black coat to beat the winter blues.

Completing her comfy chic attire with a pair of spotless white shoes, Sunny pulled back her luscious tresses into a bun and opted to go sans accessories. Wearing a dab of coral pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sunny amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion label, House of Her, that boasts of providing comfort and cutting edge fashion with their range of exclusive clothing which make one feel right at home no matter where one goes. The co-ords originally cost ₹2,700 on the designer website.

Sunny Leone's co-ord set from House of Her(houseofher.in)

Sunny Leone was styled by fashion designers and stylists Hitendra Kapopara and Tanya Kalra. On another note, co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach.

Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear, courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks. Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants.

The loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

