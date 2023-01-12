Sunny Leone poses in cropped top and trousers, Daniel Weber reacts like this...

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to looking dapper in a hoodie, to sharing snippets from her home celebrations of festivals in stunning ethnic ensembles, Sunny knows how to make her fans drool, all the while making them scurry to take notes on how to jazz up the fashion game. Sunny's fashion mantra is short, crisp and simple – the actor believes in keeping it chic with a dash of personalised sass and style. Sunny's sartorial sense of fashion needs no introduction, and she proved it yet again with the recent set of pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone's beautiful pics in blue gown leaves husband Daniel Weber swooning

The actor, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself looking chic as ever in a casual ensemble. Sunny loves her summer clothes. The actor embraced summer as she posed in a summer casual ensemble and gave us all kinds of fashion goals to refer to. Sunny played muse to fashion designer Deepa Verma and picked a bright pink cropped top from the shelves of the designer. The summer cropped top came with a halter neckline and sleeveless patterns. Featuring floral patterns in shades of yellow, green, blue and black, the top hugged her shape and showed off her curves. Baring her midriff, Sunny teamed her top with a pair of moss green cargo trousers with wide legs, and pockets at the sides. In bright orange and black shoes, Sunny aced the casual look to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her family, friends and fans in no time. Husband Daniel Weber dropped by and had the sweetest reaction to her pictures. He reacted with multiple heart-eyed emoticons. Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she added tinted shades to her look. In minimal makeup, Sunny completed her summer look. The actor decked up in contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}