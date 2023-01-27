Sushmita Sen aces evening look in wine red poncho and black trousers

Sushmita Sen is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. Sushmitra believes in keeping a look comfortable and chic, and minimal. The actor recently trended after formal Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gave her tribute and respect to Sushmita Sen by imprinting her Miss Universe winning moment along with Lara Dutta on her gown which she wore to the Miss Universe stage for her final walk as the Miss Universe. Sushmita was the winner of Miss Universe pageant in 1994. The actor is known for her stylish attires, as much as her acting skills. Sushmita recently announced the third season of her famous web series Aarya, where she played the titular character in the first two seasons. The series has been renewed for the third season.

Sushmita, a day back, got photographed in Bandra as she stepped out to fulfill her weekday duties. The actor is known for her fashion statements, and yet again, she gave us fresh fashion goals on how to keep it stylish and chic for a casual evening look. Sushmita decked up in a maroon long poncho, 1featuring a V-neckline and long sleeves. The poncho came with wrap details in the front, and a V-shaped slit below the waist. Sushmita teamed it with black silk trousers as she posed for the pictures and smiled for the cameras. With a monochrome bag featuring snakeskin patterns in one hand, the actor waved at the cameras.

Sushmita posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita further accessorised her evening look in tinted shades, and maroon flats with silver details. The actor wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she waved at the cameras. In minimal makeup, Sushmita aced the evening look to perfection. In contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sushmita looked fashion-ready.

Sushmita, winner of Miss Universe 1994 and Femina Miss India Universe 1994, made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film Dastak. Since then, Sushmita has acted in films such as Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, Biwi No. 1 and Sirf Tum among others.