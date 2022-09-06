Renee Sen gives mom Sushmita Sen a tight hug in beautiful moment from her birthday party. Watch video

Actor Sushmita Sen shared new pictures and a video from her elder daughter Renee Sen’s 23rd birthday party. The party was also attended by their close friends and loved ones at the actor’s ex-boyfriend Ritik Bhasin’s eatery in Mumbai. Rohman Shawl, who was previously dating Sushmita, is also a part of the new photos. Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates Renee Sen's 23rd birthday

While the first picture features the birthday girl with a cake, the next one is all about mother-daughter love. The next picture features Renee with her sister Alisah. It’s followed by a group photo which includes Sushmita standing next to Rohman holding her. It also has Ritik among others, followed by a selfie of Sushmita, Renee and Ritik.

In a video recorded during the birthday party, Sushmita and Renee Sen are seen chatting while the latter sat on a table. The Aarya actor placed her fingers on her daughter's lips and kissed them. They shared a long hug towards the end of the video.

Sharing all the moments from the night. Sushmita wrote, “On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!! #timeflies From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47 To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”

Sushmita’s special mention of Ritik comes amid break-up rumours with her boyfriend Lalit Modi. Ever since, Lalit Modi changed his Instagram profile photo which was with Sushmita, and also his bio, which had a line about her, fans started speculating a possible tiff between them. Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita in July on Twitter.

