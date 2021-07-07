Sussanne Khan's classy, bold workwear fashion leaves Zayed Khan smitten

Exuding an essence of feminity, confidence, allure and independent style, Indian interior and fashion designer, Sussanne Khan left actor-brother Zayed Khan smitten with her classy workwear look and we too can’t help but take fashion cues to slay at office, whenever the on-going work-from-home ends. Serving another eye-catching boss lady look in a faux leather harness belt, this time in a bold black one styled over a crisp white shirt with chequered pants, Sussanne left the fashion police speechless and we totally agree with Zayed’s comment on her sartorial picture in the sizzling workwear fashion.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a picture from her latest photoshoot where she encouraged fans to “dare to dream” and “commit to yourself”. The picture featured Sussanne donning a white shirt that came with a chest pocket and was worn with collars folded inwards while the sleeves were rolled up to the elbows.

Sussanne tucked it inside a pair of wide-legged chequered pants and layered the shirt with a bold black waist belt made of vegan faux leather. The belt came with double buckles on the front and to hold the straps over the shoulders.

Completing her attire with a pair of spotless white shoes, Sussanne left her silky brown tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of bright red lipstick to add a pop of colour, Sussanne amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

She captioned the picture, “We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are… Max De Pree. #thebeautyofbecoming #daretodream #committoyourself #VeroSussanneKhan (sic).” Quick to respond, Zayed commented, “Sus you just nailed IT!!! (sic).”

The faux leather waist belt is credited to Indian womenswear fashion label, Jenn by Jinita Sheth, which boasts of creating statement pieces that inspire modern women to embrace their individuality and power of expression, transcend fashion and lifestyle boundaries and defy trends. The bold waist belt originally costs ₹2,750 on the designer website.

Sussanne Khan's faux leather waist belt from Jenn (thelabeljenn.com)

Sussanne had earlier laid the perfect fashion cues on how to be your own boss lady while looking both feminine and edgy in a black top, vegan-leather skirt with side-high slit and a grey harness belt with a V-halter back. Nailing a rocker chic look while keep things sophisticated, she was seen bringing back the vegan-leather skirt trend ahead of Fall/Winter 2021.

Wide waist belts are back with huge popularity and are officially fashionistas’ wardrobe's new secret weapon. While belts are a practical accessory for holding up baggy pants, the style for 2021 highlights statement buckle as the mid-section belt makes a comeback.

