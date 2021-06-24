Sussanne Khan’s fiery ‘pullup Day 1’ energy is exactly the fitness inspo we need

They say never underestimate the power of wide-grip pull-ups to develop width and size and Indian interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan was seen rooting for the same this work week as she started her pull-ups journey. Giving fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her robust Day 1 of pull-ups session, Sussanne’s fiery energy is all the workout motivation we need to get up and hit the gym.

Taking to her social media handle, Sussanne shared a video straight from her workout studio. Donning a black halter neck top teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of grey sneakers, Sussanne pulled up on an overhead bar.

Stretching her arms above her head to grasp the overhead bar with both hands and entangling her legs, she pulled up and lowered down her body weight, flexing her ripped muscles and well-toned arms. With her back to the camera, the diva was seen pulling up effortlessly and captioned the video, “Note to self…must get stronger wings in order to fly better. #chasingendorphins #pullupday1 #mynest (sic).”

Benefits:

Pull ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

