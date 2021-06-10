Sussanne Khan brings back vegan-leather skirt trend ahead of Fall/Winter 2021

If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and want to look hot and eye-catchy, Sussanne Khan is here to sort your fashion woes with a suggestion to add a leather skirt to your wardrobe this season to enhance a sultry, sexy touch to your look. Why wait for Fall/Winter 2021 when you can wear a leather skirt in Spring/Summer 2021 already and Sussanne laid the perfect fashion cues on how to be your own boss lady while looking both feminine and edgy in a black top, vegan-leather skirt with side-high slit and a grey harness belt with a V-halter back.

Taking to her social media handle recently, the diva shared a slew of pictures where she was seen bringing back the vegan-leather skirt trend ahead of Fall/Winter 2021. Nailing a rocker chic look while keep things sophisticated, Sussanne was featured donning a high waist vegan leather skirt that came with a hip fit, sitting at the ankle and was made up of faux leather with satin lining. Fit the body without stretching out too much, the skirt sported darts and functional buttons at the side high slit to make it easy to throw on when the wearer is running late despite its medium-weight structured faux croc texture.

Sussanne tucked a black high-neck cut-sleeves top inside the skirt and teamed it with a grey harness belt that featured a unique V halter back and came with an easy front snap closure to the width and single tongue closure to the length to give a true fit. Amping up the look instantly, the powerful belt covered a good grip over the top.

Completing her attire with a pair of contrasting white heels, Sussanne left her golden tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of a pink matte lipstick, rosy-blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, silver eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

The leather skirt and harness belt are credited to Indian owned woman's fashion label, Jenn by Jinita Sheth, which boasts of an essence of feminity, confidence, allure and independent style. While the vegan-leather skirt originally costs ₹4,800 on the designer website, the harness belt is priced at ₹2,790.

Sussanne Khan's vegan-leather skirt from Jenn(thelabeljenn.com)

Sussanne Khan's grey harness belt from Jenn(thelabeljenn.com)

Sussanne Khan wins on the bomber style with this look and we can’t wait to recreate it at our next chic outing. What do you think?

