Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in ₹3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow
- Swara Bhasker paints Lucknow multicoloured with sizzling and effortless silhouette in hand embroidered resham and mirror work lehenga set for ‘real Veere Di Wedding’ and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from these sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at our next ethnic event
Enjoying her “Cinderella night out” without a prince, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker added the charms and ‘luck’ in Lucknow as she dolled up in a pastel-coloured lehenga set to attend a friend’s wedding reception. Flaunting a “tootie-frootie” ice cream look, the Rasbhari star painted the city of Nawabs in multicolours with her sizzling and effortless silhouette in the lehenga set and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from the now-viral sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at the next ethnic event.
Taking to her social media handle, Swara flooded the Internet with her smoking hot pictures featuring her at her traditional best. The actor was seen donning a sequined crop blouse made of raw silk, teamed with a lehenga made of net fabric and smeared with mirror work and heavy embroidery in pastel peach and aqua blue threads.
Completing her attire with a sheer net dupatta, Swara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Leaving her sleek mid-parted tresses open, Swara accessorised her look royally with a maangteeka, a pair of gold earrings accented with white and emerald beads to give them a contemporary edge and finger rings all from Apala by Sumit.
Striking elegant poses for the camera, Swara captioned the pictures, “Shaadi ready!! Heading to #jasneykiyarush wedding reception (sic)”, “Feeling tootie-frootie! Heading for a real #veerediwedding (sic)” and “Hey @abhinavmishra_ @apalabysumitofficial thanks for my Cinderella night out! Sans Prince (sic).”
Swara’s multicoloured lehenga set is credited to Spring Couture 2021 collection of Indian fashion designer, Abhinav Mishra’s eponymous label that boasts of womenswear that is in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion while the style is honest to their own ethnic aesthetics. The lehenga set originally costs ₹3,80,800.
The Bollywood star was styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Yadav. Swara’s pastel lehenga is the perfect Spring couture that draws inspiration from the brilliant bounty of the new season with iridescent mirror work reflecting the dancing sun rays, effortless Indian silhouettes enveloped by an aura of free-spirited glee, colour palette of peaches, corals, oranges, mints and aquas combining for a spring romance with reels of shimmering gota.
