Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh take over Lakme Fashion Week in stunning lehengas, setting festive fashion goals

Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet shine as stunning showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Ever since Fashion Week started, all fashion lovers have been on the edge of their seats to see what designs and styles this season has in store. The Lakme Fashion Week has been making headlines ever since the beginning as Bollywood's A-listers take to the runway in style and day 4 was no exception as two of B-town's most stylish divas graced the ramp. Rakul Preet stunned in a gorgeous Bhumika Sharma ensemble while Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for Mahima Mahajan. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as showstopper for Vani Vats in a mesmerising pearl-embellished lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week ) Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh rock Lakme Fashion Week in stunning lehengas(Instagram/@lakmefashionwk)

Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

The official social media handle of FDCI uploaded the videos and pictures of Rakul and Tara and it went viral instantly. Their posts are getting tons of likes and comments from their adoring followers who can't stop gushing over their looks. While Rakul looks stunning in a red and silver embroidered lehenga, Tara exudes royal vibes in a floral lehenga. Their glamorous ethnic looks are sure to inspire your festive wardrobe. Let's take a moment to admire their beauty.

Rakul Preet's stunning lehenga by couturier Bhumika Sharma features a red halterneck top with intricate silver floral hand embroidery. She paired it with a matching flared skirt embellished with heavy embroidery all over. The stunning colour palette, print development and meticulously crafted garment with precise hand embroidery techniques make her outfit a true work of art. Keeping her styling minimal, she accessorised her look with silver statement earrings and a matching ring adorning her finger. She completed her glam look with mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and a back-combed wet hairstyle.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria wore an exquisite ensemble from Mahima Mahajan's Fida collection. Her outfit featured a bralet-style blouse with a plunging V-neckline, a fitted bodice and an eye-catching floral print in shades of pink and green. It is paired with a flared net skirt adorned with vibrant floral prints. The matching dupatta, which fell elegantly from her shoulders, complemented her look perfectly.

For accessories, she chose Indian jewellery, including a heavy diamond choker necklace set embellished with green emeralds, bangles adorning her wrist and a silver mang tika. With mascaraed eyes, rosy cheeks, nude lipstick and her hair in a centre parting that cascaded beautifully down her shoulders, she looked like an elegant princess.

