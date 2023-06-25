Tara Sutaria's rainy-day outfit features a classic white backless midi dress, a must-have in your wardrobe: Watch

Rainy days are here. However, monsoon does not mean you have to skip out on wearing your best looks. And Tara Sutaria is here to tell you the same with her latest day-out look on a rainy day in Mumbai. The actor stepped out in the bay for an off-duty errand and slipped into a classic white midi dress for the same. The star's rainy-day outfit is a must-have look in your wardrobe. Scroll ahead to see how Tara styled it.

Tara Sutaria's rainy day look

Tara Sutaria serves a chic rainy-day outfit inspiration dressed in a classic white backless midi dress. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Tara Sutaria enjoying a day outing in the bay on a rainy day. The photos and videos show Tara stepping out on the streets of Mumbai with an umbrella to protect herself. She wore a white midi dress to beat the monsoon in style and styled it with minimal accessories. Fans loved her look and commented on the paparazzi video. "She looks good," one fan commented. "Wow, what a stunner," another remarked. A user wrote, "Love her bag. What a beauty." Scroll through to check out the snippets from Tara's rainy day outing.

Tara Sutaria's rainy-day outfit decoded

Tara's classic white dress features noodle straps, a plunging V neckline exposing her décolletage, a deep exposed back silhouette, a cinched design under the bust, a flowy silhouette to give a dreamy touch to the dress, and a midi-length hemline. She accessorised the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton box chain bag, dainty earrings, a sleek bracelet, rings, and embellished black sandals.

Tara Sutaria stuns in a white midi dress on a rainy day in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Tara chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, and subtle eye shadow for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch to her rainy-day look.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The star was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. She will be next seen in her upcoming film, Apurva.