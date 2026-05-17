Taylor Swift’s molten metallic gown and Travis Kelce’s monochrome suit make the ultimate New York fashion duo moment

Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were recently spotted in New York serving a power couple glam. Dressed in a liquid-metal dress, Taylor was serving goddess energy with a vintage red-carpet feel, while Travis, in a minimal monochrome black suit, radiates luxury. Let’s decode their look.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in New York.(deuxmoi/Instagram)

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​Also read | Taylor Swift is embracing summer in a dreamy sundress on date night with Travis Kelce: Guess how much their fits costs?

Decoding Taylor Swift's look

Taylor opted for a gold metallic dress that features a structured corset-style bodice with a softly sculpted sweetheart neckline with thin spaghetti straps that keep it delicate and feminine. The waist is cinched, creating an elongated torso, and the skirt flows into a dramatic A-line, giving movement while still feeling sleek. The fabric looks like a metallic lamé or liquid silk blend with a crinkled, almost molten texture. She paired the look with strappy metallic heels and a matching metallic structured clutch, balancing the dramatic dress.

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor kept the jewellery intentionally minimal and opted for statement chandelier earrings with crystal detailing. Hair tied back in a loose and effortless bun style with signature wispy fringe, adding a classic soft glam to the look. Swift opted for a soft and classic makeup look with defined eyeliner, soft matte complexion, muted rosy lip, and neutral eye makeup that gives her romantic rather than dramatic glam, perfect for date night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor kept the jewellery intentionally minimal and opted for statement chandelier earrings with crystal detailing. Hair tied back in a loose and effortless bun style with signature wispy fringe, adding a classic soft glam to the look. Swift opted for a soft and classic makeup look with defined eyeliner, soft matte complexion, muted rosy lip, and neutral eye makeup that gives her romantic rather than dramatic glam, perfect for date night. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Decoding Travis Kelce's look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decoding Travis Kelce's look {{/usCountry}}

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Travis dressed in a minimal monochrome black suit that features an oversized black structured jacket that gives a more relaxed fit than a sharply tailored look. His black crew-neck top and wide-leg black trousers perfectly complement his overall look. Kelce opted for black sunglasses for a strong celebrity off-duty energy vibe that makes him look polished.

Who are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift is a renowned American singer-songwriter who is known for her autobiographical songwriting and artistic reinventions. She is the highest-grossing love music artist and the richest female musician. Taylor is the only artist to have been named the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year six times. A record eight of her albums have each sold over a million copies in the first week in the US.

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Travis Michael Kelce is an American professional football player. He is considered one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Kelce is an eleven-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro, with four first-team and three second-team selections. He also holds the NFL records for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1000 receiving yards by a tight end. The duo got engaged in September 2023.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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