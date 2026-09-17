The 80s AI beauty trend is everywhere: Here’s what has changed in hair, makeup and skin

If you have been seeing your Instagram flooded with the famous 80s AI trend, you are not alone. This AI trend has actually taken the internet by storm, followed by a lot of film celebrities. These AI-generated images transform people into their retro 1980s versions, complete with big hair, dramatic makeup, colourful outfits and vintage glamour.
What makes this trend interesting is that the decade's beauty look has returned with a modern update. Instead of copying the heavy, highly styled 80s aesthetic from head to toe, today's version combines its boldness with lightweight textures, glowing skin and more wearable finishes.
Hair: More volume, less stiffness
One of the most recognisable parts of the 80s beauty revival is the hair. Sleek, poker-straight hair did not rule the 80s, and the trend clearly shows that. Think voluminous curls, lifted roots, textured waves and layered hairstyles. The difference today is in the finish.
Modern hair trends are moving towards movement and softness rather than extremely stiff, heavily sprayed styles. Voluminous curls can be brushed out for a more relaxed finish, while layered cuts and retro waves make the look easier to wear.
The update: Use a volumising mousse or root-lifting spray, add curls or waves and gently brush them out instead of creating an overly rigid hairstyle.
Makeup: From minimal to unapologetically colourful
After years of minimalist and neutral makeup dominating beauty trends, the 80s revival is bringing colour back to the makeup bag. And for every blush-lover, blushes are actually having a moment.
Bright blush is being worn higher across the cheeks and towards the temples, while pink, berry and fuchsia tones are making a comeback. The modern approach, however, keeps the base lighter so the colour remains the focus.
Instead of full-coverage, matte foundation, try a skin tint or lightweight foundation and let some natural skin texture show through. This creates a balance between retro colour and contemporary skin-focused makeup.
Eye makeup: Blue is back
If there is one 80s makeup trend that is impossible to miss, it is colourful eye makeup. Blue eyeshadow, in particular, is making a comeback.
From soft pastel blue to intense cobalt and shimmery turquoise, the colour can be adapted to suit different comfort levels. Runway looks have also paired blue eyeshadow with coloured mascara, giving the classic 80s eye a distinctly modern interpretation.
For an everyday version, apply a wash of blue eyeshadow to the lid and keep the rest of the makeup understated. For a party look, build the pigment and add a glossy or metallic finish.
Skin: The biggest modern change
Perhaps the biggest difference between the original 80s beauty look and its AI-era revival is the skin.
The old-school approach often relied on heavier foundation, powder and defined contouring. Today's version puts more emphasis on hydrated, luminous and skin-like finishes. In 2026, beauty trends are increasingly focused on products that enhance the skin rather than completely masking it.
So, before reaching for colourful makeup, focus on moisturised skin, sunscreen and a lightweight base. A touch of cream blush and subtle highlighter can give you the healthy glow that makes the retro elements feel current.
The new 80s beauty formula
The viral AI trend may be recreating the visual language of the 1980s, but beauty has clearly moved on. Big hair, bold eyes and bright blush are back, but heavy textures are giving way to lightweight formulas and luminous skin.
That is perhaps what makes this revival easier to try: you do not need to recreate an entire 80s look. Pick one element—voluminous hair, blue eyeshadow, statement blush or a bold lip—and give it a modern finish.
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