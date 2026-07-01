The ultimate guide to co-ord sets: 5 must-have styles and easy ways to wear them for every occasion

Co-ord sets have evolved from a passing fashion trend to a wardrobe essential. Loved for their versatility and ease of styling, they can be dressed up with heels and statement jewellery or kept casual with sneakers and a tote bag. However, choosing the right silhouettes and fabrics is important to ensure they can be transcended from workwear to parties. Here’s a guide to investing in co-ord sets and styling tips.

Must have co-ord set and easy ways to wear them for every occasion. (Soch)

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1. Long kurta style

If you are someone who is tired of wearing suits and wants something easy to style, you can invest in long kurta-style co-ord sets. They often feature long kurta that ensure comfort paired with wide leg or cylindrical bottoms. If you want them to be versatile, go with botanical prints and patterns.

If you want them to be versatile, go with botanical prints and patterns.

Styling tips: You can style them by complementing the look with pop colour earrings, a matching statement watch, and stilettos.

2. Shirt style

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{{^usCountry}} For working professionals, shirt style co-ord sets are perfect. They can be transcended into casual wear as well, just with a few style changes. However, make sure to pick the ones that have sleek shirt collars and parallel bottoms. You can go with prints or patterns as per your choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For working professionals, shirt style co-ord sets are perfect. They can be transcended into casual wear as well, just with a few style changes. However, make sure to pick the ones that have sleek shirt collars and parallel bottoms. You can go with prints or patterns as per your choice. {{/usCountry}}

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For working professionals, shirt style co-ord sets are perfect.

Styling tips: If you are styling the ensemble for the workplace, try to pick the subtle hoops or rings to keep the professionalism. You can complement the outfit with pencil heels. However, if you are going on a date, you might consider adding a belt or a scarf to accentuate the waist for a more chic look.

3. Crop top and skirt

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Mixing and matching the outfits takes most of the time, but having a co-ord set that features a crop top with a skirt can sort your life to a greater extent. You can invest in pieces that feature a crop top paired with a matching long skirt for all those casual shopping sprees or a coffee date with your friends.

Having a co-ord set that features a crop top with a skirt can sort you life to a greater extent.

Styling tips: If your co-ord set has bold prints, then you can go with subtle dangler earrings and stilettos. However, if you want to make the outfit look more chic, then add a classic wide black belt with a signature element. This will define your waist, and you will look more put-together.

4. Jacket style

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Most co-ord sets feature two pieces, but there are sets available that come with three pieces, including a jacket. If you want to take your fashion game to the next level, you can consider investing in co-ord sets with a jacket as well.

If you want to take your fashion game to the next level, you can consider investing in co-ord sets with a jacket as well.

Styling tips: You can keep the jacket on when you are in the professional sphere and take it off for a new look. You can add a belt as well and pair the look with simple flat footwear.

5. Punjabi style

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If usual co-ord sets are not your scene and you are also someone inspired by Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met look, then you can invest in Punjabi co-ord sets. These mostly feature patiala pants and a bit of blingy kurti, which makes you look chic and fashionable.

It feature patiala pants and a bit of blingy kurti, which makes you look chic and fashionable.

Styling tips: You can style it with juti, a potli sling bag, and jhumka for a Punjabi look. However, statement sunglasses and bangles can also be a good option.

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