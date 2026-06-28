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    Co-ord sets for women that make getting dressed effortlessly stylish and quick

    Co ord sets are the easiest way to look stylish without the styling stress. These matching sets make everyday fashion effortless.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Globus Women Polyester Yellow Floral Print Casual Co-Ord Set with Strappy Crop Top and A-Line Skirt-3639968002, MediumView Details...

    ₹1,817

    ...
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    Suppar Sleave Women Orange Solid Rayon Co-Ord Set | Kurti Style Top with Pant | Casual & Office Wear Two Piece OutfitView Details...

    ₹569

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    MEERA FAB Women Printed V-Neck Pure Cotton Tunic with Trousers Co-Ords Set YellowView Details...

    ₹624

    ...
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    FABNEX Women Embroidered Co-Ord Set || Women 2 Pic Stylish Kurta Set (K-216-Purple-2XL)View Details...

    ₹759

    ...
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    Janasya Women's Indigo Cotton Floral Regular Co-ord Set (JAA24CD00294-L)View Details...

    ₹1,050

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    Remember the days when putting together an outfit meant standing in front of your wardrobe for twenty minutes, wondering if the top actually goes with those pants? Co ord sets basically arrived to solve that daily fashion crisis.

    Co-ord sets for women (Pinterest)
    Co-ord sets for women (Pinterest)
    Samarpita Yashaswini
    By Samarpita Yashaswini

    Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.

    She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.

    A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.

    She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.

    Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

    Read moreRead less

    Matching sets have become a wardrobe favourite because they give you the polished look of a styled outfit without the effort. The beauty of co ords is that they are not limited to one aesthetic anymore. From office-ready kurta-inspired sets to relaxed cotton pieces, printed summer styles, and dressier embroidered options, there is a matching set for every mood.

    The trend has also evolved beyond basic lounge wear. Today’s co ord sets are designed to look intentional, structured, and fashion-forward. Add the right shoes, bag, or jewellery and suddenly your “I just threw this on” outfit looks completely planned.

    Versatile co-ord sets that deserve a place in your wardrobe

    1. Globus Women Co Ord Set

    Loading Suggestions...

    This Globus co ord set brings a more western-inspired vibe to everyday dressing.

    The modern silhouette keeps things stylish while still feeling comfortable enough for long days. It has that effortless quality where you can put it on and instantly look put together without overthinking accessories.

    Style it with sneakers for a casual vibe or add a structured handbag to make it feel more polished.

    Vibe: Casual but intentional

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    f your style leans towards minimal and elegant, this one checks all the boxes.

    The kurta-style top paired with straight pants gives it a refined semi-ethnic feel, making it a great choice for office days, meetings, or casual outings. The rayon fabric falls beautifully and offers comfort without looking too relaxed.

    Pair it with kolhapuris, flats, or block heels to instantly elevate the look.

    Vibe: Clean, office-ready

    Summer dressing becomes much easier with breathable cotton sets.

    This printed tunic and trouser combination brings together comfort and style with its relaxed silhouette and flattering V neckline. The print adds personality while the overall shape keeps the outfit neat and wearable.

    It is perfect for days when you need something that works for office hours, coffee plans, errands, and everything in between.

    Vibe: Effortless everyday chic

    4. FABNEX Embroidered Co Ord Set

    Loading Suggestions...

    Who said co ord sets have to be casual?

    The embroidery on this set instantly adds a more elevated feel, making it a great choice for small celebrations, dinners, or occasions where you want to dress up without wearing something heavy.

    It gives you the comfort of a matching set while still feeling special enough for events.

    Vibe: Elevated, slightly dressy

    Florals get a sophisticated update with this straight-cut co ord set.

    Instead of feeling overly casual, the structured silhouette keeps the look polished and balanced. It is feminine, comfortable, and perfect for daytime plans.

    Pair it with minimal jewellery and flats for an easy outfit that looks thoughtfully styled.

    Vibe: Soft yet put-together

    Comfort lovers, this one is for you.

    The pure cotton fabric makes it breathable and easy to wear, while the printed design keeps the look from feeling too basic. The structured fit adds a polished touch, making it much more than just a home outfit.

    And yes, it comes with pockets, which automatically makes it better.

    Vibe: Practical everyday staple

    7. Tee Projekt Stylish Co Ord Set

    Loading Suggestions...

    This set sits perfectly between ethnic and western styling.

    The design is simple enough for everyday wear but still looks like a complete outfit. It is ideal for those mornings when you want to look stylish without spending time figuring out combinations.

    A reliable wardrobe option for work, travel, and casual days.

    Vibe: Easy, everyday go-to

    Adding a traditional print twist to the co ord trend, this Jaipuri-inspired set brings together comfort and culture.

    The straight kurta silhouette keeps it modern, while the print gives it a more artistic, ethnic personality. It is the kind of outfit that works beautifully for casual festive plans, lunches, or vacation days.

    Pair it with jhumkas, sandals, and a tote for an effortlessly styled look.

    Vibe: Modern ethnic charm

    Similar stories for you:

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    Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

    Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

    Co-ord sets: FAQs
    Yes, co ord sets continue to be a major fashion favourite because they are easy to style, comfortable, and instantly create a polished look.
    Not at all. Depending on the fabric, print, and detailing, co ord sets can work for office, festive occasions, dinners, travel, and everyday dressing.
    Add personality through accessories. Statement earrings, a handbag, sunglasses, or the right footwear can completely change the vibe.
    Absolutely. Structured co ord sets with straight pants, kurtas, or minimal prints work beautifully for office wear when paired with simple accessories.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More

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