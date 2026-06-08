Jyotika at 47 shows off her toned muscles in a chic pearl-white corset and skirt look for new photoshoot

Fashion Instagram handle, Bollywood Women Closet, shared details of Jyotika's look. The pearl-white look is from a couture eveningwear and bridal brand, Karleo, which she accessorised with jewels from Soni Sapphire and Outhouse and shoes from Aquazzura. Celebrity stylists Radhika Mehra and Ankitha Chauhan styled the look.

At 47, Jyotika continues to redefine fashion statements, proving that style knows no age. To promote her latest release, System , on Prime Video, the actor slipped into a gorgeous pearl-white bridal-style gown. She shared the pictures on Instagram on June 7, which also featured her co-star Sonakshi Sinha, with the caption, “Proof that some duos own the room and the courtroom.” Let's decode the look:

The Karleo dress is a perfect blend of elegant eveningwear and bridal elegance. Meanwhile, Radhika and Ankitha's styling adds a minimal, understated glamour, blending vintage-inspired femininity with contemporary boldness. The duo kept the structured ivory corset the focal point of the look, balancing it with a satin skirt.

Crafted in delicate lace and embellished with pearl detailing along the sweetheart neckline and hem, the corset features a strapless design, front button closures, structured boning that highlights her curves, and a fitted silhouette that creates a sculpted shape while adding a touch of couture drama.

The sleek satin mermaid skirt skims the body before flowing into a subtle train. The fluidity of the skirt adds a beautiful contrast to the corset's structured silhouette. Meanwhile, the monochromatic ivory palette keeps the look refined and timeless.

The accessories and glam To keep her look refined, Jyotika tied her tresses in a sleek, centre-parted ponytail that draws attention to her collarbones and toned, muscular arms. To accessorise the statement ensemble, she chose chandelier earrings to add sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble.

For the glam, she went with minimal makeup: defined eyes accentuated with shimmering eyeshadow, a neutral lip shade, on-fleek brows, mascara-coated lashes, beaming highlighter, and rouged cheeks. The styling exudes quiet luxury, just as the sensual ensemble does.