There was a time when almost every ethnic outfit in my wardrobe revolved around long kurtas and kurta sets. They were safe, versatile and always looked elegant. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for short kurtis far more often, and not just because they're trending again.

These short kurtis have become my everyday wardrobe staple; 8 stylish picks for women (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

A good short kurti does something that long silhouettes often don't: it gives you endless styling possibilities. Pair it with straight-fit jeans for coffee runs, cigarette pants for work, linen trousers for brunch, or even wide-leg denims for an Indo-Western look. It feels lighter, fresher and far less predictable than throwing on another matching kurta set.

What I love most is how today's short kurtis are moving beyond the basic printed styles we grew up wearing. Designers are experimenting with handcrafted Jaipuri prints, chikankari embroidery, subtle threadwork, modern necklines and structured silhouettes that feel polished rather than overly traditional. The result is a piece that looks equally at home in an office meeting, weekend lunch or festive family gathering.

Fabric also makes all the difference. Breathable cotton remains my favourite because it survives Indian summers and humid weather effortlessly, while embroidered cotton instantly elevates an otherwise simple outfit. Chikankari continues to be timeless because it adds texture without overwhelming the look, and block prints bring just enough personality to everyday dressing.

Styling a short kurti is surprisingly easy if you want it to look modern rather than dated:

Swap leggings for straight trousers, relaxed denims or wide-leg pants.

Keep accessories minimal with silver hoops, chunky bangles or a statement watch.

Kolhapuris, sneakers, loafers or even kitten heels work depending on the occasion.

Add a structured tote or sling bag instead of a heavily embroidered handbag for a contemporary finish.

After browsing through plenty of options, these are some short kurtis that stand out for their quality, versatility and everyday wearability.

Kurtis worth checking out

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One thing I've started appreciating about short kurtis is how much more wearable they feel than heavier ethnic outfits.

They don't require matching dupattas.

They don't need elaborate styling.

And unlike many co-ord sets or kurta sets, each piece can be styled in multiple ways, giving you far better value for your wardrobe.

A single short kurti can create five completely different outfits depending on what you pair it with.

For me, that's exactly what great everyday fashion should do.

My favourite ways to style short kurtis

One thing I've learnt is that short kurtis don't always have to be styled traditionally.

Some combinations I keep repeating are:

Straight jeans with juttis for casual Fridays.

Linen trousers with loafers for office.

Cotton palazzos with oxidised jewellery for brunches.

White cigarette pants for family gatherings.

Denim shorts and sneakers while travelling.

It's amazing how one garment can work across so many occasions.

Fashion trends may come and go, but short kurtis have quietly remained one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe. They're breathable, comfortable, easy to style and surprisingly modern when paired with the right bottoms. If you're looking to refresh your everyday wardrobe without investing in heavy ethnic wear, a few well-made cotton short kurtis are honestly a great place to start.

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Short kurtis: FAQs Are short kurtis still in fashion? Absolutely. Short kurtis have made a strong comeback thanks to the growing popularity of Indo-western styling. They're easy to pair with jeans, trousers, palazzos and even skirts, making them a versatile wardrobe staple.

Can short kurtis be worn to work? Yes. Opt for solid colours or subtle prints in structured silhouettes and pair them with tailored trousers or cigarette pants. Add loafers or block heels and minimal accessories for an office-appropriate outfit.

How can I style a short kurti without looking too traditional? Pair it with straight-leg jeans, wide-leg trousers or culottes instead of leggings. Finish the look with sneakers, loafers or kolhapuris and accessorise with a structured handbag or minimal jewellery for a contemporary touch.

Which fabric is best for everyday short kurtis? Cotton is one of the best options for daily wear as it's breathable, lightweight and comfortable, especially during warmer months. Cotton-blend fabrics also offer durability while maintaining comfort.

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