Things no one tells you about innerwear until it's too late: From fabric to fit

Buying innerwear can be one of the most intimate experiences in our lives, yet we tend to overlook its importance until the feeling of discomfort reminds us of its presence. One thing that nobody talks about is the fact that innerwear can influence not only how we look but also our body posture and general state of health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manveen Ssharma, founder of Pinq Polka, revealed innerwear lessons we all learn the hard way.

Things no one tells you about innerwear.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Tube top to bodycon dress: Ideal bra choices for every type of outfit

Fit is important

What comes as a surprise to many people is the fact that the correct fit plays a much more important role than the size itself. Manveen Ssharma said, “A large number of women in India are still wearing the wrong bra size, with studies suggesting that nearly 80 perent fall into this category. Most of them don’t even realise it, because fittings are rarely prioritised or even offered properly in many stores.” Even if a bra, brief, or shapewear garment fits your size requirements, it might turn out to be uncomfortable if it does not have the right cut or material.

Fabric plays an important role

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another important consideration is fabric. Fabric that is breathable, such as cotton or moisture-absorbent, can play a very critical role, especially in areas with warm temperatures or when one works for extended hours. Manveen highlighted that fabrics made from synthetic material may look attractive or give a neat look; however, prolonged use of some fabrics may cause irritation. Innerwear is not only a matter of fashion but of comfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another important consideration is fabric. Fabric that is breathable, such as cotton or moisture-absorbent, can play a very critical role, especially in areas with warm temperatures or when one works for extended hours. Manveen highlighted that fabrics made from synthetic material may look attractive or give a neat look; however, prolonged use of some fabrics may cause irritation. Innerwear is not only a matter of fashion but of comfort. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Innerwear is not only a matter of fashion but of comfort. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There is also the matter of functionality against fashion. Some pieces might look attractive and appeal to you; however, not all items can be worn on a daily basis,” Manveen told HT Lifestyle. People have realised that one needs to strike a balance between having functional innerwear and fashionable ones occasionally. It would be important that the innerwear you buy suits your activities.

Requirements change with time

A final thing to consider is the fact that one's innerwear requirements will evolve over time due to changing weight, hormones, pregnancies, or even growing older. Maintaining the same size and type of innerwear without reviewing one's requirements may cause problems in the long run.

One's innerwear requirements will evolve over time due to changing weight, hormones, pregnancies, or even growing older. (Pexel)

Quality matters

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The most important thing one learns over time is that quality matters more than quantity. One should always try to invest in high-quality innerwear since buying cheaper alternatives means having to replace the garments frequently.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON