Redefining Indian kitchens, where style meets functionality

The kitchen holds significant importance in Indian homes. It is a space for cooking, spending time, reflecting love, preserving traditions, and fostering family togetherness. The kitchen is a place that can evoke both elegance and emotion. Royale Touche offers a variety of kitchen laminates, reshaping luxury living

Setting the Standard Since 1978

Royale Touche founded in 1978, offers a variety of kitchen laminates designed to complement various interior décors and themes. The company provides laminates suitable for both traditional and modern rustic homes.. Royale Touche utilises advanced manufacturing processes to produce laminates known for their quality, durability, and variety.

With a presence in more than 220 showrooms and over 20,000 channel partners, Royale Touche laminates are found in numerous. homes, boutique hotels, and contemporary commercial kitchens.

Redefining Kitchen Aesthetics

Royale Touche presents a diverse selection of laminate collections featuring over 900+ designs and 200+ textures. Customers can find a laminate that aligns with their personal style , and interior decor.

The Crystal Collection is a notable offering, designed for premium kitchen spaces. These Crystal laminates offer a mirror-like gloss or matte finish, with a focus on scratch resistance, longevity, and ease of cleaning, while aiming for a luxurious appearance.. The laminates are designed to be elegant and functional, addressing common Indian kitchen requirements like stain and moisture resistance. Royale Touche’s kitchen laminates are designed to offer elegance and reliability, whether for an island kitchen with a European style or a modular Indian kitchen with traditional elements.

A Streamlined Selection Experience

Royale Touche aims to provide a streamlined experience for customers selecting products. Its retail presence across cities includes showrooms with displays, trained staff, and design consultants to assist homeowners and architects. Royale Touche enables its clients to view samples, order sample kits, and receive counselling during the laminate purchase process.

Technologically Informed and Design-Oriented

Royale Touche's market position is supported by its focus on quality production. The laminates are developed using raw materials and machinery sourced from Europe, aiming for functionality. The 1.00 mm and 1.25 mm laminate sheets are designed to withstand daily wear in Indian kitchens.

Royale Touche offers downloadable BIM files and virtual design software to assist interior professionals. These tools are intended to help designers and architects visualise spaces with accuracy contributing to efficient project implementation.

Trusted by Homeowners and Designers

Over the last decade, Royale Touche has developed a loyal client base among interior designers. Its laminates are a frequent choice for kitchen makeovers in various upscale residences.

Designers often select Royale Touche for its textures like matte and woodgrain, which can contribute to warm, sophisticated spaces. Royale Touche emphasises both performance and aesthetics.

Homeowners using Royale Touche products may have less concern regarding quality, allowing them to focus on other interior décor elements like kitchen cabinets and countertops, wardrobes, walls, or floors.

Safety with Style

When planning health-conscious designs, selecting appropriate and safe materials is important. . Royale Touche laminates are designed to meet international safety standards, being fire resistant, germ-repellent, and compliant to eco-sensitive building codes. They are intended to provide comfort and style in high-traffic kitchen areas. Each product is crafted with raw materials and technology to contribute to a kitchen's appearance and longevity.

A Brand for High-End Kitchen Makeovers

Royale Touche aims to provide a luxury experience for both homeowners and professionals. The availability of 8x4 ft life-sized laminates in retail spaces, along with virtual design modules and sample kits, is intended to support customers in making informed decisions. Royale Touche aims to offer quality, performance, and design that enhances spaces and is therefore, well-recognised by architects, designers, and homeowners in India.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.