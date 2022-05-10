Innerwear is the new outerwear!

Stockings, garters, bra tops, whale tails (visible thongs over low rise bottoms), slip dresses and everything sheer — once hidden underneath layers of clothing, these innerwear items are out, loud and proud, to proclaim their spot in mainstream fashion. From runways of Gucci, Fendi, etc. to social media feeds of pop culture stars and the recent Met Gala 2022 after-party, lingerie-inspired pieces clubbed with outerwear elements are calling the shots in 2022.

But, this isn’t the first time that intimate innerwear is being turned into chic outerwear. In the early 18th century, a codpiece, which is an underwear and also a detachable flap, was used by men to cover their genitalia. Corsets, which were earlier worn inside, became an essential outerwear piece to create exaggerated hourglass silhouette. In the modern day, with the popularity of flappers and burlesque dancers, bras, underwear and stockings, became a common sight. Then, the sexual liberation movement of the 1960s happened, and the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s saw pop culture paving the way for the trend further.

Y2K trend

“Lingerie-inspired clothing is a by-product of a bigger umbrella — revival of Y2K millennial fashion. Corsets and brassieres are trending everywhere! Thanks to newsmakers, such styles are hitting retail racks instantly post their popularity among Gen Z, who are in awe of these social media celebs,” says designer Aniket Satam.

Designer Rina Dhaka recalls her own ’90s collection, featuring sheer bottoms with crocheting, mesh sequinned dresses that were almost considered scandalous back then. “People wanted to wear them then as they do today. Women can look elegant in this trend provided they’re styled well,” she says.

The pandemic effect

A key reason for this trend to come back is the fact that people have now learnt to love and accept themselves. “Post-pandemic, most trends were the culmination of a bigger mood of celebratory fashion; to celebrate and embrace your authentic self, unlike the earlier notion of striving to achieve a particular look,” says Satam.

Things to keep in mind

While this is a trend that’s tried and tested, one must make sure the overall ensemble looks presentable. Designer Shruti Sancheti says, “There has to be some kind of structuring and formal elements in order to make the outfit look appropriate.”

Satam suggests investing in a neutral palette of ivory, tan, camel brown or black. “These become versatile pieces to layer and style. Also, understand what shape and style lines help you accentuate your features, rather than following the trend blindly,” he adds.

Style tips:

1.Wear a pastel- coloured sleeveless slip dress over a round-neck white T-shirt and matching sneakers, for a cool day look.

2.Style a neon yellow bra top with baggy denim pants, an oversized white shirt and matching sneakers to turn heads.

3.Don a sheer lace black top over a matching bra and pair them with flared pants and strappy neon sandals to give a sensuous spin to your outfit.

4.Wear a dressy bra top with black shorts and layer them with an oversized matching blazer for an uber chic night look. Complete it with bright strappy heels.