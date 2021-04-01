Think mint this summer

The optimistic neo mint was that shade of green which was predicted last year as the go-to hue. But as we all know that the previous year has been cancelled and this colour is getting its due credit this 2021.

Malaika Arora in a vibrant green ensemble (Photo: Instagram/MalaikaAroraOfficial)

Seen on the likes of Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Ananya Panday and Alaya F, the minty hues has been seen making its presence felt on bralettes, crop tops and sporty chic essentials. While Leone opted for a matchy co-ord set and Ananya Panday wore an athleisure set, Alaya F picked a ruffled twin set and Arora teamed her crop top with a matching bottom in vibrant green. Soothing, fresh and summer-friendly - it’s time to invest in this mood-enhancing hue as you sip bellins by the poolside. Designer Aniket Satam observes, “This minty confectionery palette is the result of our happy and healthy life choices we opted for. From avocado smoothies to terrace gardens , this colour derived from the fresh foliage reflects growth and calm-ness. Best teamed in matchy co-ords sets, it even looks good when layered with an analogous palette of lemon yellow, lime green and olives.”

Alaya F rocks a mint green outfit (Photo: Instagram/AlayaF)

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares, “I have noticed a lot of mint green athleisure essentials. A lot of high street brands have toyed with it in the form of tracksuits. As summers are around the corner and everyone is keen to go on a vacation after the year we’ve all had, it only makes sense to match your outfit with the virgin water in the Maldives.”