This woman made her wedding dress from parachute that saved husband's life during World War II: Here's their story

There have been many iconic wedding dresses over the years that tell the story of a beautiful love story between a couple, hold some historic relevance or just impeccable craftsmanship. It could be Princess Diana's regal gown, or Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's simple dresses, or even Queen Victoria's significant wedding dress that popularised the tradition of wearing white for weddings and influenced bridal fashion. But, did you know about the ‘parachute wedding dress’? Claude Hensinger kept the parachute that saved his life and later proposed to his girlfriend Ruth in 1947, offering her the material for a gown.

Also Read | Woman reviews Gordon Ramsay's burgers at his 1st restaurant in India: ‘Chicken is so undercooked I can hear it crying’

In an August 19 Instagram video shared by Mae Sharifi, the history buff, who often shares interesting tidbits on culture and history, talked about the bridal gown that tells the beautiful story of a woman who made her wedding dress from the parachute that saved her husband's life during World War II.

The parachute wedding dress

Sharing the story about the wedding dress, Mae wrote, “In 1947, a woman made her wedding dress from the parachute that saved her husband's life during World War II. This piece of nylon fabric was the reason Claude was able to return home and marry Ruth. To them, it was worth more than the finest silk and lace in the world.”

The story of the wedding dress

According to the Smithsonian Museum, who now preserve the dress, in 1944, an American B-29 pilot named Major Claude Hensinger was returning with his crew from Asia when the plane’s engine caught fire. The parachute, which was later turned into his wife's wedding dress, not only helped him and his crew jump from their aircraft but also kept him warm until rescuers arrived.

Claude kept the parachute that saved his life and later, after returning home from war to Pennsylvania, proposed to his girlfriend Ruth in 1947, offering her the material for a gown. She used the nylon fabric of the parachute for her wedding dress.

Per the Smithsonian Museum, Ruth wanted to create a dress similar to one in the movie Gone with the Wind. She asked a local seamstress, Hilda Buck, to make the bodice and veil, while Ruth made the skirt herself. The seamstress used the original parachute strings to create the train effect of the skirt.

After returning home from war to Pennsylvania, he proposed to his girlfriend Ruth in 1947, and she used the nylon fabric of the parachute for her wedding dress. She asked a seamstress to model it after a dress from the movie Gone With The Wind. The seamstress used the original parachute strings to create the train effect of the skirt.

The couple married on July 19, 1947. The dress was also worn by their daughter and by their son’s bride before being gifted to the Smithsonian.