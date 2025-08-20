Woman reviews Gordon Ramsay's burgers at his 1st restaurant in India: ‘Chicken is so undercooked I can hear it crying’

Gordon Ramsay's cooking prowess and his mouthwatering dishes have long excited the taste buds of foodies around the globe. For those living in India, getting a taste of his cooking often seemed like a far-fetched dream, as he had no restaurants in the country. That was, until last week. The influencer tried the GFC and Menagerie Trois burgers at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant.

Recently, the celebrity chef launched his street burger joint, Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger, in Delhi, with its first outlet at Delhi Airport, Terminal 1. One curious traveller put the dishes at the restaurant to the test, sampling the GFC and Menagerie Trois burgers. The verdict? Let's find out.

Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger in India

In a post shared on August 17, a food and travel blogger, Kashish, who goes by @searching_for_umamii on Instagram, shared her review of the two dishes she ate at Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger. Sharing the video, Kashish wrote, “We tried the Chef’s Special GFC Burger, fried chicken + hash brown = carb on carb crime scene and the Ménage à Trois Burger (juicy patty, tangy pickled carrots, flavour bomb).”

Does Ramsay’s take on fast food live up to the hype?

According to the influencer, the GFC burger had a big fried chicken patty stashed on a crispy hash brown. Though she did like it, the taste did not live up to her high expectations because of the lack of seasoning and undercooked chicken. “Season it up a bit, Gordon. This chicken is so undercooked that I can still hear it crying,” she quipped.

As for the Menagerie Trois burger, Kashish actually ‘really liked’ the taste. Giving her review, the influencer highlighted that the patty in the Menagerie Trois was juicy and flavourful, with a ‘nice tangy aftertaste from the pickled onions and the smoked cheese’. “I loved this blend of flavours,” she added.

As for the vibe of the restaurant, she explained that the place looked like a proper American diner. “Go catch a flight from T1 airport and try it out before it gets too difficult to get reservations here,” she said.

Will you dare try Gordon Ramsay's street burgers next time you are catching a flight out of Delhi?