Video of man eating fried chicken inside London ISKCON restaurant sparks backlash: ‘Filthy and sick’

A UK man entered an ISKCON restaurant in London and filmed himself eating KFC chicken after confronting the staff about it being a "vegan restaurant." A video showed a Black man walking into the Govinda's restaurant with a food packet in his hand. He heads straight to the food counter and asks the two women behind it if the place is a vegan restaurant. “No meat, no onion, no garlic,” she replies. The man pulled out a KFC fried chicken basket, placed it on the counter, and helped himself to a chicken leg. (X/ssaratht)

"Are you sure there is no meat?" he asks. The women confirm again and point to a sign outside that clearly states it’s a vegetarian restaurant.

The man then pulls out a KFC fried chicken basket, places it on the counter, and helps himself to a chicken leg. One of the women asks what it is, and soon realises it’s meat. She tells him to go outside while the other employee goes to get help.

The man nonchalantly continues chewing on the chicken leg. "You want some?" he says, offering the half-eaten piece to the horrified staffer.

At one point, he approaches another staff member, who reiterates that they don’t serve meat, and dangles the chicken from his mouth while offering it.

A customer then speaks up. "Excuse me, you are violating someone's religious practices. That's not fair," she says, to which the man loudly yells, "Free the chicken!" before exiting the restaurant.

The video sparked outrage among Indians online. "Total nightmare for the people inside. What should we call this? Racism or pure Hindu Hate?" read the caption.

Many urged the restaurant to file a police complaint, while others slammed the man for intentionally trying to provoke. "The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance," one user wrote.

Another added, "Apart from horrendous, what is he trying to do and why? Is he offended that people can be vegetarian? Or are people waiting to use or misuse someone who doesn't know what they're doing?"

A third user called out his "filthy and sick mindset." "He achieved nothing by harassing people! Zero achievement but created nuisance," they said.