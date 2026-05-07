8 thoughtful kurta sets that balance elegance and everyday wear for Mother’s Day 2026

Mother’s Day gifting often ends up in one of two extremes: either something too basic to feel special, or something so dressy it rarely gets worn. The sweet spot lies in pieces that feel considered and practical. That’s exactly why a well-picked kurta set works. It’s a complete outfit, easy to wear, and versatile enough to move between everyday routines and small celebrations.

Mother's Day special kurta sets for moms; 8 picks to look stylish(Pinterest)

For 2026, the shift is clear. It’s less about heavy, occasion-only outfits and more about elevated everyday wear; soft fabrics, flattering cuts, and subtle detailing that doesn’t feel overwhelming. The goal is simple: something she’ll reach for often, not just once.

Here’s how to choose better:

Go for breathable fabrics like cotton for daily comfort

Pick Anarkali or A-line for elegance without effort

Choose embroidery for gifting impact, prints for repeat wear

Think about real-life use, not just how it looks in pictures

8 Kurta sets for Mother's Day

1. Nermosa Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Set

The Anarkali silhouette brings natural movement and elegance, while the embroidery adds a festive edge without overwhelming the outfit. It’s ideal for small gatherings or family occasions where she wants to feel dressed up yet comfortable.

Style tip: Pair with classic juttis and a sleek low bun. Skip heavy jewellery, let the embroidery stand out.

2. GoSriKi A-Line Kurta with Palazzo Set

{{^usCountry}} A-line cuts are universally flattering and easy to wear. This set feels structured but not restrictive, making it perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal settings. The subtle detailing keeps it elegant without feeling overdone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A-line cuts are universally flattering and easy to wear. This set feels structured but not restrictive, making it perfect for both casual outings and semi-formal settings. The subtle detailing keeps it elegant without feeling overdone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Style tip: Add statement earrings and a structured tote to instantly elevate the look for day outings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Style tip: Add statement earrings and a structured tote to instantly elevate the look for day outings. {{/usCountry}}

3. KLOSIA Silk Embroidered Anarkali Kurta Set

This silk-blend option leans more occasion-ready. The fabric gives it a richer finish, making it suitable for festive evenings or special lunches. It’s a step up from everyday wear without being too heavy.

Style tip: Style with metallic sandals and a soft dupatta drape over one shoulder for a more polished, occasion-ready feel.

4. MEERA FAB Floral Printed Cotton Kurta Set

This is where practicality comes in. The pure cotton fabric makes it breathable and easy to wear for extended hours, especially in warmer weather. The floral print keeps it visually interesting without being overwhelming, which makes it ideal for daily use.

Style tip: Roll up the sleeves slightly and pair with kolhapuris or flats. You can also skip the dupatta occasionally for a more relaxed, fuss-free look.

5. KLOSIA Embroidered Kurta Pant Set with Dupatta

This option sits comfortably between festive and everyday wear. The embroidery adds enough detail to make it feel special, but the overall silhouette keeps it wearable across multiple occasions. It’s a good middle-ground choice if you’re unsure whether to prioritise comfort or occasion wear.

Style tip: Experiment with swapping the dupatta for a contrasting one or styling it as a scarf. Adding a belt can also slightly change the silhouette and make the outfit feel more contemporary.

6. Generic Printed Cotton Straight Kurta Set

Simple and functional, this set focuses entirely on ease. The straight cut keeps it structured enough to look neat, while the cotton fabric ensures comfort throughout the day. It’s low-maintenance and easy to care for, which adds to its everyday appeal.

Style tip: Add a solid-colour dupatta or a lightweight stole to break the print and create contrast. Simple studs and flat sandals complete the look.

7. Nermosa Printed Anarkali Kurta Set

This set blends the elegance of an Anarkali with the ease of printed fabric. It feels lighter and more relaxed compared to heavily embroidered options, making it suitable for daytime events or casual festive occasions.

Style tip: Pair with minimal heels and keep the hair soft and open. You can also style the dupatta loosely around the arms for a more effortless feel.

8. Amayra Pure Cotton Straight Kurta Set with Palazzo

This set is built around comfort. The straight kurta and palazzo combination creates a relaxed silhouette that works well for everyday routines. The cotton fabric ensures breathability, making it especially practical for warmer days.

Style tip: Add a slim belt over the kurta to create slight definition when stepping out. Pair with simple flats and a tote bag for a clean, everyday look.

A good Mother’s Day gift fits into real life. These kurta sets work because they combine comfort, versatility, and subtle elegance, making them easy to wear across occasions with just a few styling tweaks.

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Kurta sets for Mother's Day: FAQs What silhouette is most flattering for all body types? A-line and Anarkali styles—they offer movement and a balanced fit.

Can one kurta set be styled in multiple ways? Absolutely—by changing accessories, footwear, and dupatta styling.

Is cotton suitable for gifting? Yes, especially for everyday wear and warmer climates.

How can I make a kurta set look more occasion-ready? Switch to dressier footwear, add statement earrings, and style the dupatta more neatly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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