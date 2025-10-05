Top 8 royal blue kurta sets to recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Durga Puja look: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Priyanka Chopra’s royal blue kurta look at Juhu's Durga Puja Pandal was the perfect mix of elegance, tradition, and festive charm. If you’re inspired to recreate that regal vibe this festive season, especially during Durga Puja, we’ve curated the top 8 royal blue kurta sets that will make you stand out. From embellished shararas to anarkalis and embroidered kurta sets, these picks are designed to add that same star-like aura to your celebrations. Priyanka Chopra with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukherjee.

Top 8 royal blue kurta sets:

This stunning sharara set with its embellished detailing and square neckline oozes festive sophistication. The rich royal blue fabric paired with intricate embroidery ensures you carry the same elegance as Priyanka Chopra while making it your own. Perfect for Durga Puja evening aarti or family gatherings.

Add a touch of traditional Bandhej to your royal blue look. This kurta set balances comfort with style, featuring Bandhej prints that celebrate cultural artistry while keeping the silhouette chic and minimalistic. An ideal pick for daytime festivities at Puja pandals.

Channel Priyanka’s grace with this solid Anarkali kurta set in royal blue. The flowing Anarkali cut paired with the matching dupatta gives a regal vibe, perfect for twirling around during the celebrations. A timeless choice for Durga Puja evenings.

This cotton kurta set is perfect for those looking for breathable yet stylish festive wear. The floral embroidery combined with the round neck and subtle button details makes it a graceful outfit for long days at Puja pandals while keeping you comfortable.

For a look that captures opulence, this embroidered Anarkali kurta set in royal blue is a go-to. With heavy embroidery and a luxurious silhouette, this is for women who want to feel like a diva during Durga Puja celebrations.

This kurta set strikes the right balance between elegance and ease. The embroidery on the kurta enhances its festive appeal, while the soft fabric ensures you feel light even during long hours of celebration.

This silk blend kurta set is perfect for recreating Priyanka Chopra’s iconic royal blue moment. The sheen of the silk fabric paired with a minimal yet elegant design makes it perfect for Durga Puja cultural nights or family get-togethers.

If you want a playful yet traditional option, this Anarkali set with prints is your pick. Comfortable, stylish, and easy to accessorise, it works beautifully for both daytime and evening Durga Puja events.

Top 8 royal blue kurta sets to recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Durga Puja look: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival: FAQs Can I wear these royal blue kurta sets for other festivals apart from Durga Puja? Yes, these outfits are versatile and perfect for weddings, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and other traditional occasions.

What accessories go best with royal blue outfits? Silver oxidised jewellery, gold-plated jhumkas, bangles, or even kundan sets work beautifully with royal blue ensembles.

Are these kurta sets comfortable for long hours at pandals? Yes, most of these sets are crafted from breathable fabrics like cotton, rayon, or silk blends that balance comfort and elegance.

How do I style a royal blue kurta like Priyanka Chopra? Opt for minimal makeup, bold lips, statement jhumkas, and keep your hair either in soft curls or tied back neatly.

