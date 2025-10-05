Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Top 8 royal blue kurta sets to recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Durga Puja look: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 08:00 am IST

Take inspo from Priyanka Chopra’s royal blue kurta look and make it your own this Durga Puja. These 8 picks give you everything you need to look festive.

Royal Blue Embellished Sahara with Square Neck Top, sharara and Dupatta, Traditional Indian Wear (IN, Alpha, 2XL, Regular, Standard, blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (TURAE Royal Blue-GS_XL_Blue_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹564

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Anarkali Solid Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (NIRMOOHA Royal Blue-GS_M_Blue_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹519

VRITIKA Womens 3-Piece Kurta Pant Set – Round Neck with Button Detailing, Floral Embroidery, 60x60 Cotton Fabric, Royal Blue (Size-XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,550

MOKOSH Womens Embroidered Teal Blue Anarkali and Pant with Dupatta Set-471-01-XXL View Details checkDetails

₹1,189

SAINOOR Women Royal Blue Colour Embrodered Kurti Set with Dupatta View Details checkDetails

₹1,609

SheWill Kurta Sets For Women - Royal Blue Silk Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set | Elegant Ethnic Wear for Traditional and Ethnic Wear and other Occasions (IN, Alpha, M, Regular, Royal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose Anarkali Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (CESTA Blue-GS_M_Blue_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹699

Priyanka Chopra’s royal blue kurta look at Juhu's Durga Puja Pandal was the perfect mix of elegance, tradition, and festive charm. If you’re inspired to recreate that regal vibe this festive season, especially during Durga Puja, we’ve curated the top 8 royal blue kurta sets that will make you stand out. From embellished shararas to anarkalis and embroidered kurta sets, these picks are designed to add that same star-like aura to your celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukherjee.
Priyanka Chopra with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukherjee.

Top 8 royal blue kurta sets:

1.

Royal Blue Embellished Sahara with Square Neck Top, Sharara and Dupatta, Traditional Indian Wear
This stunning sharara set with its embellished detailing and square neckline oozes festive sophistication. The rich royal blue fabric paired with intricate embroidery ensures you carry the same elegance as Priyanka Chopra while making it your own. Perfect for Durga Puja evening aarti or family gatherings.

2.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Viscose Straight Bandhej Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
Add a touch of traditional Bandhej to your royal blue look. This kurta set balances comfort with style, featuring Bandhej prints that celebrate cultural artistry while keeping the silhouette chic and minimalistic. An ideal pick for daytime festivities at Puja pandals.

3.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Blend Anarkali Solid Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
Channel Priyanka’s grace with this solid Anarkali kurta set in royal blue. The flowing Anarkali cut paired with the matching dupatta gives a regal vibe, perfect for twirling around during the celebrations. A timeless choice for Durga Puja evenings.

4.

VRITIKA Women's 3-Piece Kurta Pant Set – Round Neck with Button Detailing, Floral Embroidery, 60x60 Cotton Fabric
This cotton kurta set is perfect for those looking for breathable yet stylish festive wear. The floral embroidery combined with the round neck and subtle button details makes it a graceful outfit for long days at Puja pandals while keeping you comfortable.

5.

MOKOSH Women's Embroidered Anarkali and Pant with Dupatta Set (DM-471)
For a look that captures opulence, this embroidered Anarkali kurta set in royal blue is a go-to. With heavy embroidery and a luxurious silhouette, this is for women who want to feel like a diva during Durga Puja celebrations.

6.

SAINOOR Women Royal Blue Colour Embroidered Kurti Set with Dupatta
This kurta set strikes the right balance between elegance and ease. The embroidery on the kurta enhances its festive appeal, while the soft fabric ensures you feel light even during long hours of celebration.

7.

SheWill Kurta Sets For Women - Royal Blue Silk Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set
This silk blend kurta set is perfect for recreating Priyanka Chopra’s iconic royal blue moment. The sheen of the silk fabric paired with a minimal yet elegant design makes it perfect for Durga Puja cultural nights or family get-togethers.

8.

GoSriKi Women's Rayon Viscose Anarkali Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
If you want a playful yet traditional option, this Anarkali set with prints is your pick. Comfortable, stylish, and easy to accessorise, it works beautifully for both daytime and evening Durga Puja events.

  • Can I wear these royal blue kurta sets for other festivals apart from Durga Puja?

    Yes, these outfits are versatile and perfect for weddings, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and other traditional occasions.

  • What accessories go best with royal blue outfits?

    Silver oxidised jewellery, gold-plated jhumkas, bangles, or even kundan sets work beautifully with royal blue ensembles.

  • Are these kurta sets comfortable for long hours at pandals?

    Yes, most of these sets are crafted from breathable fabrics like cotton, rayon, or silk blends that balance comfort and elegance.

  • How do I style a royal blue kurta like Priyanka Chopra?

    Opt for minimal makeup, bold lips, statement jhumkas, and keep your hair either in soft curls or tied back neatly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

