Top 8 royal blue kurta sets to recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Durga Puja look: Up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 08:00 am IST
Take inspo from Priyanka Chopra’s royal blue kurta look and make it your own this Durga Puja. These 8 picks give you everything you need to look festive.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Royal Blue Embellished Sahara with Square Neck Top, sharara and Dupatta, Traditional Indian Wear (IN, Alpha, 2XL, Regular, Standard, blue) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (TURAE Royal Blue-GS_XL_Blue_X-Large) View Details
|
₹564
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Blend Anarkali Solid Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (NIRMOOHA Royal Blue-GS_M_Blue_Medium) View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
VRITIKA Womens 3-Piece Kurta Pant Set – Round Neck with Button Detailing, Floral Embroidery, 60x60 Cotton Fabric, Royal Blue (Size-XL) View Details
|
₹1,550
|
|
|
MOKOSH Womens Embroidered Teal Blue Anarkali and Pant with Dupatta Set-471-01-XXL View Details
|
₹1,189
|
|
|
SAINOOR Women Royal Blue Colour Embrodered Kurti Set with Dupatta View Details
|
₹1,609
|
|
|
SheWill Kurta Sets For Women - Royal Blue Silk Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta Set | Elegant Ethnic Wear for Traditional and Ethnic Wear and other Occasions (IN, Alpha, M, Regular, Royal Blue) View Details
|
₹1,139
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose Anarkali Printed Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (CESTA Blue-GS_M_Blue_Medium) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
View More Products