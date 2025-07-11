Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 8 stylish sandals for women: Get minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Slide into Amazon Prime Day 2025 with top women’s sandals at 50% off! Shop lightweight, comfy, and stylish pairs for everyday, office & beach-ready looks.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ANNTS Womens EVA Sandals – Lightweight, Comfortable, Slip-Resistant, Breathable Slip-On Slides for Casual, Beach, Office Wear – Quick-Dry, Shock-Absorbing, Durable Sandals for Daily Use 25000116Lush Pink6 View Details checkDetails

₹429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BELLA by Labella Womens Brown Fashion Platform Slip-On Sandal – Comfortable, Lightweight, Slip-Resistant, Breathable – Ideal for Casual and Office Wear UK 6 View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNTS Womens EVA Sandals Lightweight,Comfortable,Slip-Resistant,Breathable Slip-On Slides for Casual,Beach,Office Wear Quick-Dry,Shock-Absorbing,Durable Sandals for Daily Use 25000115Lavender5 View Details checkDetails

₹429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tresy Women Flats Backstrap Black Sandals || Fashionable || Comfortable || Versatile || Elegant || Sleek And Durable || 6 UK View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNTS Womens EVA Sandals – Lightweight, Comfortable, Slip-Resistant, Breathable Slip-On Slides for Casual, Beach, Office Wear – Quick-Dry, Shock-Absorbing, Durable Sandals for Daily Use 25000118Black/White6 View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNTS Womens EVA Sandals – Lightweight, Comfortable, Slip-Resistant, Breathable Slip-On Slides for Casual, Beach, Office Wear – Quick-Dry, Shock-Absorbing, Durable Sandals for Daily Use 25000119Maroon/Maroon7 View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BELLA by Labella Women Fashion Flat Slip On Pink Sandal | Durable | Stylish | Comfortable | Slip Resistant | Lightweight and Breathable | 5 UK View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BELLA by Labella Womens Fashion Platform Slip-On Sandal – Comfortable, Lightweight, Slip-Resistant, Breathable – Ideal for Casual and Office Wear KW-HS-24000104Brown7 View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

From beachside ease to office-ready silhouettes, sandals are the go-to footwear every woman needs. And during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, your favourite pairs come with at least 50% off! From feather-light EVA slides to chic platform slip-ons, there’s a sandal here for every vibe and every foot.

Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025(Pexels)
Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025(Pexels)

 

Top 8 sandals for women at minimum 50% off:

 

1.

ANNTS Women's EVA Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

These quick-dry EVA sandals feel like clouds on your feet. With slip-on ease, breathable design and all-day comfort, they’re perfect for morning walks, beach days, or post-gym errands.

Best paired with: Joggers, cotton dresses or oversized shirts.

 

2.

BELLA by Labella Women's Fashion Platform Slip-On Sandals
Loading Suggestions...

Fashion meets function in these stylish platform sandals. They’re lightweight, offer slip-resistant soles, and look equally good at brunch or boardrooms.

Best paired with: Wide-legged trousers or midi dresses.

 

3.

ANNTS Women's EVA Slides – Everyday Comfort

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with shock-absorbing soles and a breezy, open-toe design, these sandals are made for Indian summers. Walk all day — no sweat, no slips.

Best paired with: Athleisure wear or denim shorts.

 

 

4.

Tresy Women Flats Backstrap Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek, elegant, and designed to go from AM to PM. These flats are versatile enough to dress up your everyday outfit or complement your festive picks.

Best paired with: Kurta sets, maxi skirts, or wrap dresses.

 

5.

ANNTS EVA Sandals – Quick-Dry, Beach-Ready

Loading Suggestions...

Water-friendly, slip-resistant, and shock-absorbing — these sandals are ideal for poolside lounging or sudden monsoon downpours.

Best paired with: Swimsuits, kaftans, or co-ord sets.

 

6.

ANNTS EVA Lightweight Slip-Ons – Daily Essentials
Loading Suggestions...

Ultra-light and cushiony, these sandals adapt to your foot’s movement. They're breathable, washable, and made for all-day use without foot fatigue.

Best paired with: Jogger pants or ankle-length leggings.

 

7.

BELLA Navy Blue Flat Slip-Ons – Everyday Chic

Loading Suggestions...

Effortlessly stylish, these flats combine a minimal aesthetic with max durability. Ideal for casual errands, office wear, or college days.

Best paired with: Jeans, ethnic suits or smart-casuals.

 

8.

BELLA Platform Slip-Ons – Office-Ready Glam
Loading Suggestions...

Add a touch of height without sacrificing comfort. These platform slip-ons elevate your look while supporting your step with anti-skid soles.

Best paired with: Formal trousers, palazzos or linen co-ords.

 

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get 50–80% off on stylish kurtis for women; Perfect for festive season

Prime Day Deals revealed: Enjoy 50–80% off on stylish western wear for women!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Wishlist deals revealed; Min 50% off on all things furniture and decor

 

Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Are these sandals washable?

    Yes, EVA sandals are washable and quick-drying, making them easy to maintain.

  • Can I wear them all day?

    Absolutely! These sandals are made with comfort-first materials to support daily wear.

  • Are the soles anti-slip?

    Yes, most of these sandals are designed with slip-resistant soles suitable for multiple surfaces.

  • Do these sandals run true to size?

    Most brands follow standard sizing. Check the size chart on the product page for best fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Top 8 stylish sandals for women: Get minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On