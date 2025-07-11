Top 8 stylish sandals for women: Get minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

From beachside ease to office-ready silhouettes, sandals are the go-to footwear every woman needs. And during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, your favourite pairs come with at least 50% off! From feather-light EVA slides to chic platform slip-ons, there’s a sandal here for every vibe and every foot. Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025(Pexels)

Top 8 sandals for women at minimum 50% off:

Loading Suggestions...

These quick-dry EVA sandals feel like clouds on your feet. With slip-on ease, breathable design and all-day comfort, they’re perfect for morning walks, beach days, or post-gym errands.

Best paired with: Joggers, cotton dresses or oversized shirts.

Loading Suggestions...

Fashion meets function in these stylish platform sandals. They’re lightweight, offer slip-resistant soles, and look equally good at brunch or boardrooms.

Best paired with: Wide-legged trousers or midi dresses.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with shock-absorbing soles and a breezy, open-toe design, these sandals are made for Indian summers. Walk all day — no sweat, no slips.

Best paired with: Athleisure wear or denim shorts.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek, elegant, and designed to go from AM to PM. These flats are versatile enough to dress up your everyday outfit or complement your festive picks.

Best paired with: Kurta sets, maxi skirts, or wrap dresses.

Loading Suggestions...

Water-friendly, slip-resistant, and shock-absorbing — these sandals are ideal for poolside lounging or sudden monsoon downpours.

Best paired with: Swimsuits, kaftans, or co-ord sets.

Loading Suggestions...

Ultra-light and cushiony, these sandals adapt to your foot’s movement. They're breathable, washable, and made for all-day use without foot fatigue.

Best paired with: Jogger pants or ankle-length leggings.

Loading Suggestions...

Effortlessly stylish, these flats combine a minimal aesthetic with max durability. Ideal for casual errands, office wear, or college days.

Best paired with: Jeans, ethnic suits or smart-casuals.

Loading Suggestions...

Add a touch of height without sacrificing comfort. These platform slip-ons elevate your look while supporting your step with anti-skid soles.

Best paired with: Formal trousers, palazzos or linen co-ords.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get 50–80% off on stylish kurtis for women; Perfect for festive season

Prime Day Deals revealed: Enjoy 50–80% off on stylish western wear for women!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Wishlist deals revealed; Min 50% off on all things furniture and decor

Top 8 sandals for women: Minimum 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs Are these sandals washable? Yes, EVA sandals are washable and quick-drying, making them easy to maintain.

Can I wear them all day? Absolutely! These sandals are made with comfort-first materials to support daily wear.

Are the soles anti-slip? Yes, most of these sandals are designed with slip-resistant soles suitable for multiple surfaces.

Do these sandals run true to size? Most brands follow standard sizing. Check the size chart on the product page for best fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.