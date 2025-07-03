Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Wishlist deals revealed; Min 50% off on all things furniture and decor

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be an unmissable shopping bonanza for anyone eyeing fresh furniture, beds, wardrobes, or recliners. Running from 12th to 14th July, this year’s event promises a minimum of 50% off across top furniture brands and home décor favourites. Prime members can also grab extra savings with bank offers from ICICI and SBI, along with tempting no-cost EMI plans that stretch up to 24 months. Refresh your space with Amazon deals on Beds, Wardrobes and Recliners during Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your bedroom with a plush new bed, organise your clothes in a spacious wardrobe, or sink into a comfy recliner, this sale has you covered. Make sure your wishlist is ready to snap up these Amazon deals in time.

Top deals on mattresses at The Amazon Sale

The Sleepyhead Flip Queen Mattress combines firm support with a plush side for dreamy flexibility. Perfect for anyone craving choice, it adapts to every sleep style. This Amazon price drop makes upgrading effortless, especially with breathable fabric and low motion transfer. Enjoy dual comfort, a smooth finish, and a seven-year warranty that ensures lasting peace of mind.

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress offers superb support without sagging. Its medium firmness adapts to your body, easing pressure points through the night. With a generous 8-inch thickness and breathable premium fabric, this King Size beauty is a smart pick. Thanks to Amazon deals, you can now grab luxury comfort with a ten-year warranty at a fantastic price.

The Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ Mattress blends clever design with serious comfort. Three supportive layers, including adaptive BodyIQ memory foam, cradle your body without feeling too soft. Zero partner disturbance keeps sleep peaceful, while the breathable cover stays fresh. This Amazon price drop is perfect for grabbing premium orthopaedic support and a ten-year warranty without stretching your budget.

Top deals on office chairs at The Amazon Sale

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Chair is a clever choice for work or study. Its breathable mesh back keeps you cool, and the thick foam seat cushions long hours comfortably. Adjustable height and a smooth swivel make it feel tailored to your space. With Amazon offers, this ergonomic design and sturdy metal base come at just the right price.

The GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair feels like a solid upgrade for your workspace. Its wide mesh back keeps air flowing while the high-stretch fabric stays comfortable for hours. Smooth swivel and tilt features help you stay relaxed yet supported. With Amazon deals this season, you can bring home ergonomic design and sturdy build at a price that’s hard to ignore.

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb Chair is built for serious comfort and focus. With a 3D headrest, 2D lumbar support and smooth synchro tilt, it adapts beautifully to your body. The breathable mesh keeps things cool while memory foam cushions long workdays. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, it’s the perfect moment to bring home this ergonomic gem.

Top deals on sofas at The Amazon Sale

The AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Sofa Set feels fresh and inviting in ocean blue suede velvet. With solid wood framing and plush high-density foam, it’s built to handle family lounging or guest visits with ease. This Amazon offer makes it a clever buy, blending modern style and comfort without needing complicated assembly. Perfect timing to refresh your living room.

The Sleepyhead Kiki 3 Seater Sofa brings a lovely splash of sapling green into any room. Its sturdy pine wood frame supports high-density foam cushions that stay comfy without sagging. Fade and mould resistance make it practical for daily use. With Amazon deals right now, this stylish, no-fuss sofa is a smart way to update your space affordably.

The Torque Bali 3+2 Seater Sofa Set blends roomy comfort with a classic look in rich brown fabric. High-density foam cushions keep every seat supportive, while the solid wood frame feels reassuringly sturdy. It’s a clever pick for family gatherings or cosy evenings. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, bringing home this five-seater has never been more tempting.

Top deals on Mattresses at The Amazon Sale

The Solimo Petra Queen Bed combines timeless design with the strength of solid Sheesham wood in an elegant teak finish. Its sturdy frame holds up to 350 kilograms with ease, promising years of dependable use. With Amazon deals happening now, this beautifully crafted bed is a clever choice for upgrading your bedroom without stretching your budget.

The GODREJ INTERIO Hannah King Size Bed is both practical and stylish in a warm Colarain finish. Its spacious box storage keeps your bedroom organised without effort, while the sturdy engineered wood frame supports restful nights. With Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, this well-built bed becomes an affordable upgrade for anyone craving extra storage and a clean, modern look.

The Ganpati Arts Mayor King Size Bed blends solid Sheesham wood with clever box and headboard storage, all in a warm natural finish. Iron framing under the base adds strength you can rely on, supporting weight evenly for lasting comfort. With Amazon offers live, this sturdy, beautifully crafted bed is a smart way to refresh your bedroom without overspending.

Amazon Prime Day Sale on furniture: FAQs When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale happening? The sale kicks off from 12th to 14th July. It’s the perfect time to grab big discounts on Beds, Wardrobes, Recliners and every piece of furniture you’ve been eyeing.

What kind of furniture deals can I expect? You’ll find up to 80% off on top brands. From Sheesham wood Beds to comfy Recliners, plus plenty of Wardrobes and sofas, there’s something for every room.

Are there extra discounts for using specific bank cards? Yes—ICICI and SBI cardholders get up to 10% instant discount, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users also earn 5% cashback. Combine this with sale prices for the best value.

Do Prime members get any special perks? Absolutely. Prime members unlock early access to deals, exclusive discounts, and fast delivery on thousands of furniture options. If you’ve not tried Prime yet, this sale is the perfect excuse.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.