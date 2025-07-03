Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Wishlist deals revealed; Min 50% off on all things furniture and decor

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jul 03, 2025 01:14 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day brings massive savings on furniture, beds, wardrobes and recliners. Grab a minimum of 50% off plus extra bank discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,492

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Ocean Blue Suede velevt Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Ocean Blue 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa View Details checkDetails

₹17,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3+2 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Brown) | Comfortable 5 Seater Sofa with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹25,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Bed (Teak Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, Hannah King Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Cola-Rain, Prelaminated Particle Board View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Mayor King Size Bed with Box and Headboard Storage Wooden Palang Double Bed for Bedroom (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹30,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be an unmissable shopping bonanza for anyone eyeing fresh furniture, beds, wardrobes, or recliners. Running from 12th to 14th July, this year’s event promises a minimum of 50% off across top furniture brands and home décor favourites. Prime members can also grab extra savings with bank offers from ICICI and SBI, along with tempting no-cost EMI plans that stretch up to 24 months.

Refresh your space with Amazon deals on Beds, Wardrobes and Recliners during Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July.
Refresh your space with Amazon deals on Beds, Wardrobes and Recliners during Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July.

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your bedroom with a plush new bed, organise your clothes in a spacious wardrobe, or sink into a comfy recliner, this sale has you covered. Make sure your wishlist is ready to snap up these Amazon deals in time.

Top deals on mattresses at The Amazon Sale

Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Flip Queen Mattress combines firm support with a plush side for dreamy flexibility. Perfect for anyone craving choice, it adapts to every sleep style. This Amazon price drop makes upgrading effortless, especially with breathable fabric and low motion transfer. Enjoy dual comfort, a smooth finish, and a seven-year warranty that ensures lasting peace of mind.

2.

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey
Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopaedic Memory Foam Mattress offers superb support without sagging. Its medium firmness adapts to your body, easing pressure points through the night. With a generous 8-inch thickness and breathable premium fabric, this King Size beauty is a smart pick. Thanks to Amazon deals, you can now grab luxury comfort with a ten-year warranty at a fantastic price.

3.

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 6-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x60x6 inches (Queen Size Mattress)
Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Original BodyIQ Mattress blends clever design with serious comfort. Three supportive layers, including adaptive BodyIQ memory foam, cradle your body without feeling too soft. Zero partner disturbance keeps sleep peaceful, while the breathable cover stays fresh. This Amazon price drop is perfect for grabbing premium orthopaedic support and a ten-year warranty without stretching your budget.

Top deals on office chairs at The Amazon Sale

4.

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black)
Loading Suggestions...

The CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Chair is a clever choice for work or study. Its breathable mesh back keeps you cool, and the thick foam seat cushions long hours comfortably. Adjustable height and a smooth swivel make it feel tailored to your space. With Amazon offers, this ergonomic design and sturdy metal base come at just the right price.

5.

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (1, Black, 72.5 * 97.5 * 70 cm)
Loading Suggestions...

The GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair feels like a solid upgrade for your workspace. Its wide mesh back keeps air flowing while the high-stretch fabric stays comfortable for hours. Smooth swivel and tilt features help you stay relaxed yet supported. With Amazon deals this season, you can bring home ergonomic design and sturdy build at a price that’s hard to ignore.

6.

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black
Loading Suggestions...

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb Chair is built for serious comfort and focus. With a 3D headrest, 2D lumbar support and smooth synchro tilt, it adapts beautifully to your body. The breathable mesh keeps things cool while memory foam cushions long workdays. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, it’s the perfect moment to bring home this ergonomic gem.

Top deals on sofas at The Amazon Sale

7.

AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Ocean Blue Suede velevt Fabric Sofa Set with Four Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (Ocean Blue 3, 3+2 Seater)(3 Year Warranty)
Loading Suggestions...

The AMATA Marino 3+2 Seater Sofa Set feels fresh and inviting in ocean blue suede velvet. With solid wood framing and plush high-density foam, it’s built to handle family lounging or guest visits with ease. This Amazon offer makes it a clever buy, blending modern style and comfort without needing complicated assembly. Perfect timing to refresh your living room.

8.

Sleepyhead Kiki - 3 Seater Sofa (Fabric, Sapling Green) 3 Person Sofa
Loading Suggestions...

The Sleepyhead Kiki 3 Seater Sofa brings a lovely splash of sapling green into any room. Its sturdy pine wood frame supports high-density foam cushions that stay comfy without sagging. Fade and mould resistance make it practical for daily use. With Amazon deals right now, this stylish, no-fuss sofa is a smart way to update your space affordably.

9.

Torque - Bali Premium Fabric 3+2 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Brown) | Comfortable 5 Seater Sofa with 2 Cushions for Bedroom Hall Festival Gift | 3 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

The Torque Bali 3+2 Seater Sofa Set blends roomy comfort with a classic look in rich brown fabric. High-density foam cushions keep every seat supportive, while the solid wood frame feels reassuringly sturdy. It’s a clever pick for family gatherings or cosy evenings. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, bringing home this five-seater has never been more tempting.

 

Top deals on Mattresses at The Amazon Sale 

10.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Petra Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Bed (Teak Finish)
Loading Suggestions...

The Solimo Petra Queen Bed combines timeless design with the strength of solid Sheesham wood in an elegant teak finish. Its sturdy frame holds up to 350 kilograms with ease, promising years of dependable use. With Amazon deals happening now, this beautifully crafted bed is a clever choice for upgrading your bedroom without stretching your budget.

 

11.

GODREJ INTERIO Bed, Hannah King Size Engineered Wood Bed with Box Storage, 1-Year Warranty, Cola-Rain, Prelaminated Particle Board
Loading Suggestions...

The GODREJ INTERIO Hannah King Size Bed is both practical and stylish in a warm Colarain finish. Its spacious box storage keeps your bedroom organised without effort, while the sturdy engineered wood frame supports restful nights. With Amazon Prime Day Sale offers, this well-built bed becomes an affordable upgrade for anyone craving extra storage and a clean, modern look.

 

12.

Ganpati Arts Solid Sheesham Wood Mayor King Size Bed with Box and Headboard Storage Wooden Palang Double Bed for Bedroom (Natural Finish) 1 Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...

The Ganpati Arts Mayor King Size Bed blends solid Sheesham wood with clever box and headboard storage, all in a warm natural finish. Iron framing under the base adds strength you can rely on, supporting weight evenly for lasting comfort. With Amazon offers live, this sturdy, beautifully crafted bed is a smart way to refresh your bedroom without overspending.

 

Similar articles for you

Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12! Add to cart: Kurtas and kurta sets at up to 80% off

Cotton bedsheets add comfort to your sleep cycle: Top 8 picks with up to 80% off

10 Best recliners to bring home this sale season; Up to 70% discount on top picks

Amazon Prime Day Sale on furniture: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Prime Day Sale happening?

    The sale kicks off from 12th to 14th July. It’s the perfect time to grab big discounts on Beds, Wardrobes, Recliners and every piece of furniture you’ve been eyeing.

  • What kind of furniture deals can I expect?

    You’ll find up to 80% off on top brands. From Sheesham wood Beds to comfy Recliners, plus plenty of Wardrobes and sofas, there’s something for every room.

  • Are there extra discounts for using specific bank cards?

    Yes—ICICI and SBI cardholders get up to 10% instant discount, and Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users also earn 5% cashback. Combine this with sale prices for the best value.

  • Do Prime members get any special perks?

    Absolutely. Prime members unlock early access to deals, exclusive discounts, and fast delivery on thousands of furniture options. If you’ve not tried Prime yet, this sale is the perfect excuse.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Wishlist deals revealed; Min 50% off on all things furniture and decor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On