Prime Day Sale 2025 starts on July 12! Add to cart: Kurtas and kurta sets at up to 80% off

When Prime Day meets ethnic fashion, magic happens. Starting July 12, Amazon’s Prime Day Sale 2025 is bringing you jaw-dropping deals on stunning kurta sets at up to 80% off. If you’re stocking up for festive season or just refreshing your wardrobe with breezy, elegant fits; now’s the time to wishlist like never before.
From flowy silks to everyday cottons, detailed embroidery to scalloped dupattas; these kurta sets are your ticket to effortless elegance. And with massive Prime Day discounts, looking festive-ready no longer means spending a fortune. Bookmark your favourites, because this ethnic drop is going fast (and fashionable).
Stylish kurta sets on Amazon Prime Day Sale at up to 80% off:
A rich burgundy hue meets subtle prints on silky fabric that drapes like royalty. This Libas kurta set is made for cocktail soirées, festive dinners, and Insta-boomerangs. Add jhumkas and a glass of wine (or both).
Pair it with: Golden heels, sleek clutch, and a deep berry lipstick.
Made to flatter every curve and occasion, this plus-size set brings embroidery and elegance in equal measure. It’s inclusive fashion that feels and looks premium.
Pair it with: Classic bangles, a bold bindi, and confident posture.
This Prime Day, let your wardrobe win big. If you're after occasionwear drama or everyday charm, these kurta sets offer up to 80% off and endless compliments. Add to wishlist now because the best looks go fast.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.