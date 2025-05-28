Kurtas for men: Shop for stylish ethnic wear for every occasion; Top 8 trendy picks

Who says kurtas are only for festivals? The modern man knows how to style tradition with a twist. If you're heading to a puja, a brunch, or even a mehendi function, these men's kurtas are your one-stop style solution. From sequins to solids, cottons to ikats, we’re bringing back the kurta in major fashion. Kurtas for men: Stylish ethnic wear for every occasion; Top 8 trendy picks(AI Generated)

If you prefer your fits classic or contemporary, there’s something for everyone. With relaxed silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and edgy prints, you’ll be turning heads without trying too hard. Let's explore the kurta life because jeans deserve a break.

Top 8 kurta picks for men:

Tailored in a slim fit, this kurta is crafted from a soft cotton blend that keeps things breathable even when the celebrations heat up. The subtle sequin embroidery adds just enough sparkle to keep you in the spotlight without going full disco ball. Be it a festive dinner, a Diwali bash, or your cousin's engagement, this kurta says you're here to dress up and show up.

Styling tip: Team with white churidars and Kolhapuri sandals for your next night-time shaadi look.

Here’s a kurta that knows how to work hard and chill harder. Made for everyday wear, this pure cotton kurta features a regular fit that’s ideal for comfort without compromising on charm. Simple, subtle, and seriously wearable; it’s your daily go-to with just enough ethnic edge.

Styling tip: Wear with denims or khakis for a cool Indo-western look. Add sneakers for modern flair.

Traditional meets contemporary in this effortlessly cool ikat printed kurta. The relaxed fit and cotton blend fabric are perfect for hot days or mellow moods. Knee-length with bold, artistic motifs, it’s the kind of piece that stands out in a crowd without screaming for attention. Wear it to a summer mehendi or an indie music gig, you’ll look stylish either way.

Styling tip: Pair with straight pants or skinny jeans. A leather watch will complete the artsy aesthetic.

This cotton blend tunic kurta is the wardrobe essential you didn’t know you needed. With its breezy cut and subtle detailing, it's made for days when comfort reigns supreme but you still want to look put-together. It's the kind of outfit you can wear to a family lunch and then straight to a movie night without missing a beat.

Styling tip: Accessorise with a statement watch and mojaris. Great with churidars or even harem pants.

A staple in every modern man’s festive wardrobe, this Vastramay kurta is everything we love about traditional Indian wear; elegant, minimal, and totally timeless. It features a classic silhouette that works for all body types and occasions, from housewarming parties to Navratri nights.

Styling tip: Add a Nehru jacket and dupatta for extra flair at the next festive function.

Designed for the spotlight, this sequin-embroidered kurta is here to help you stand out, subtly. Made from pure cotton, it ensures you stay cool while turning heads. The intricate embellishments are tasteful, not tacky, so you can shine at any shaadi without overdoing it. Formal but festive, it’s an elegant statement piece.

Styling tip: Tuck in a printed stole and wear dark-toned pyjamas for a regal vibe.

Sometimes, all you need is a great print and a clean silhouette. This long cotton kurta from Symbol delivers both in spades. It’s cut in a regular fit for comfort, with printed accents that add just enough flair. A great pick for everyday wear or casual Fridays when you're feeling ethnic.

Styling Tip: Go for a contrast pyjama, sliders, and a classic watch. Brunch ready in 5.

Back again in another color or print, this relaxed-fit ikat kurta is every bit as cool as the last. Designed for the fashion-forward gent who’s not afraid to mix art with apparel, the breathable cotton blend and knee-length cut make it a versatile favorite. Great for creative professionals, artists, or anyone who appreciates handcrafted flair.

Styling tip: Wear with sandals and neutral lowers. Ideal for music fests, art walks, or chai dates.

Modern men don’t follow trends, they mix tradition with a touch of personality. These kurtas are versatile, comfortable, and seriously good-looking. So whether you’re dressing up for a family function or just flexing your roots in everyday life, your kurta game is sorted.

