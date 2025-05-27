Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Limited time deals on stylish sarees: Get 50% off on gorgeous pieces; Our top 8 picks

Samarpita Yashaswini
May 27, 2025 03:24 PM IST

Snag stunning sarees; florals, silks, organza & more with min 50% off! Limited-time deals on drapes that dazzle. Shop fast, slay forever.

AKHILAM Womens Georgette Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Violet_FULDANI1007_SR)

AKHILAM Womens Net Woven Design Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_AAVYA701_HV)

MIMOSA Kanjivaram Style Art Silk Saree Color : Green

Womanista Womens Satin Saree (TI2636_Multicolored)

Mimosa Womens Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (4309-312-Rd-Blk-Rd_Black)

Womanista Womens Solid Embellished Lace Saree With Un-stitched blouse

AKHILAM Womens Woven Design Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Burgundy_2ALEKHA2003)

AKHILAM Womens Maroon Satin Solid Saree With Unstitched Blouse (RADHA1002_RX)

Sound the style sirens because saree season just got a price drop! From flowy florals to regal silks, this curated collection is serving glam at prices that’ll make your wallet sing. With minimum 50% off, now’s the time to grab that statement saree you’ve been eyeing.

Limited time deals on stylish sarees: Get 50% off on gorgeous pieces; Our top 8 picks
If you're heading to a wedding or want to amp up your festive closet, these sarees bring elegance, tradition, and trend together, all without burning a hole in your purse. Let’s wrap up this shopping spree in style.

 

Top 8 sarees at minimum 50% off:

 

AKHILAM Women's Floral Georgette Lace Border Saree

Light as a whisper and floral as springtime, this georgette saree comes with a romantic lace border that gives vintage vibes with a modern twist. Perfect for brunch weddings or sangeet nights, it drapes like a dream and flutters with every step.

Styling tip: Add a pearl choker, loose curls, and blush-toned heels for an ethereal daytime look.

 

AKHILAM Women's Net Woven Design Saree

Delicate net meets regal zari in this showstopper saree. The woven patterns dance in light and shadow, making this an elegant pick for evening soirees. It whispers luxury without shouting.

Styling tip: Pair with a velvet blouse, statement studs, and a low bun for red carpet-worthy grace

 

MIMOSA Kanjivaram Style Art Silk Saree (Green)

Tradition never looked this good. This green Kanjivaram-style art silk saree brings temple elegance to your wardrobe with its rich pallu and intricate zari work. A must-have for family weddings and rituals.

Styling tip: Style it with gold temple jewellery, a bun with gajra, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

 

Womanista Women's Digital Floral Print Satin Saree (White)

Fresh, fun, and femme; this digital floral satin saree in pristine white is pure garden party glam. The print pops while the satin adds a silky sheen that’ll have heads turning.

Styling tip: Wear with pastel accessories, minimal makeup, and a braided crown for that dreamy vibe.

 

Mimosa Women's Kanjivaram Silk Saree (Black & Red)

A power saree if there ever was one. This bold black and red Kanjivaram-style piece is dripping in drama and grace. The kind of saree that enters the room before you do.

Styling tip: Pair with matte red lips, jhumkas, and heels that mean business.

 

Womanista Women's Plain Organza Lace Saree

Simple? Yes. Boring? Never. This organza saree with lace embellishments brings minimalist fashion to a whole new level. It’s light, elegant, and Insta-ready.

Styling tip: Let the saree shine, just add a sleek bun, dewy makeup, and delicate hoops.

 

AKHILAM Woven Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree (Burgundy)

When Kanjeevaram meets georgette, magic happens. This burgundy beauty combines richness with fluidity, offering a saree that’s both festive and feminine.

Styling tip: Go full glam with a brocade blouse, gold belt, and a sleek ponytail.

 

AKHILAM Women's Satin Solid Saree

Satin never goes out of style, and this solid saree proves it. Smooth, luxurious, and understated, it’s your best bet when you want to look effortlessly elegant.

Styling tip: Pair with a sequin blouse, stilettos, and a box clutch for evening glam.

 

This is your sign to stock up and slay because fabulous sarees with min 50% off don’t happen every day. From classic Kanjivarams to modern florals and dreamy lace numbers, this lineup is a fashion jackpot. Don’t wait—this drape escape won’t last forever!

 

Limited time deals on sarees: Get 50% off on gorgeous pieces; Top 8 picks: FAQs

  • Are these sarees suitable for weddings and festivals?

    Yes! This collection includes Kanjivaram silks, floral georgettes, and net sarees—ideal for traditional occasions.

  • Can I wear these sarees casually too?

    Yes! Lighter sarees like georgette and satin are perfect for casual and semi-formal events.

  • Are these deals available for a limited time?

    Absolutely. These are limited-time offers with minimum 50% off, so shop before stock runs out.

  • Do the sarees come with blouse pieces?

    Yes, all sarees listed include an unstitched blouse piece unless otherwise mentioned.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
