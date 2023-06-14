It is believed that wealthy people are the only ones who can afford sustainable fashion as it can be challenging for regular customers to turn away from the cheap, rapid fashion that rules the media however, the truth is that anyone who wants to shop smartly has access to sustainable clothing. Currently, sustainable fashion has been gaining momentum in India as people are becoming increasingly conscious about the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry. Trends on sustainable fashion in India (Photo by Sam Lion on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shilpi Gupta founder of Shipli Gupta's Design and Chairperson of IMS DIA Institute, shared, “The popularity of sustainable and organic clothing demonstrates how modern consumers are adopting eco-friendly design trends. The demand for organic textiles is growing in line with its market size, which is also broadening. If the clothing is repeatedly worn in various ways and styles, sustainable choices may be financially advantageous.”

According to her, the finest sustainable and inexpensive ways to improve your wardrobe are capsule wardrobes. She suggested, “Choosing between quantity and quality might provide results that are made using minimalism. Today, anyone can easily design a sustainable wardrobe that is both safe and kind to the earth. There are several situations where sustainable fashion is appropriate. Multiple possibilities can be created using materials and fabrics. An elegant and distinctive appearance is created by a capsule wardrobe that consists of simple, neutral-colored clothing and accessories. The colours white, black, and crème are crucial in the creation of elegant and simple apparel. It is impossible for golden-colored accessories to go out of style.”

Shilpi Gupta added, “Elegant stilettos are ideal for both professional and social settings. A striking purse may balance the colours and appearance of an outfit in an effortless and effective way. Cork, Hemp, Organic Cotton, Recycled Cotton, and Linen are some of the raw materials driving the expansion of the sustainable fashion sector.A timeless material that never goes out of style is denim. Choose a pair of jeans that were created with eco-friendly materials like organic cotton or hemp. An essential piece of clothing is a dress that can be worn up or down. Look for a green product composed of eco-friendly materials like Tencel or bamboo. For cosy sweaters in the winter, search for sustainable ones made of wool or alpaca.”

Highlighting that designing clothing that may be reused, recycled or repurposed is known as circular fashion, she advised, “One must look for clothing made of organic materials and make sure that the products use a minimum amount of water and chemical dyes. One should switch the cotton clothing with eco-friendly textiles, which are typically those that conserve natural resources like water and land while also improving the soil. In order to extend the lifespan of their products, brands are also looking into ways to make clothing more robust.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Designer Renesa Rastogi from Label RCKC Aurum, revealed, “Sustainable fashion was gaining significant momentum in India, and it is likely that these trends have continued and evolved.” As per her, following are some key trends in sustainable fashion in India -

Organic and Natural Fabrics: The use of organic and natural fabrics, such as organic cotton, hemp, bamboo, and linen, is on the rise. These fabrics are grown without harmful chemicals, pesticides, and insecticides, reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

The use of organic and natural fabrics, such as organic cotton, hemp, bamboo, and linen, is on the rise. These fabrics are grown without harmful chemicals, pesticides, and insecticides, reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Minimalism and Capsule Wardrobes: Minimalist fashion and capsule wardrobes are becoming popular as they promote a more sustainable and mindful approach to dressing. The focus is on investing in versatile and timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits, reducing the need for excessive consumption.

Minimalist fashion and capsule wardrobes are becoming popular as they promote a more sustainable and mindful approach to dressing. The focus is on investing in versatile and timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits, reducing the need for excessive consumption. Upcycling and Recycling: Upcycling and recycling techniques are being adopted to reduce waste in the fashion industry. Designers are creatively repurposing old garments, scraps, and discarded materials to create new and unique clothing pieces. This helps in extending the lifecycle of garments and reducing landfill waste.

Upcycling and recycling techniques are being adopted to reduce waste in the fashion industry. Designers are creatively repurposing old garments, scraps, and discarded materials to create new and unique clothing pieces. This helps in extending the lifecycle of garments and reducing landfill waste. Slow Fashion Movement: The concept of slow fashion, which emphasizes quality over quantity and encourages mindful consumption, is gaining traction in India. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the environmental and social impact of their fashion choices and are opting for timeless, durable pieces that can be worn for longer periods.

The concept of slow fashion, which emphasizes quality over quantity and encourages mindful consumption, is gaining traction in India. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the environmental and social impact of their fashion choices and are opting for timeless, durable pieces that can be worn for longer periods. Local and Artisanal Craftsmanship: Traditional craftsmanship and local artisans are being given a platform in sustainable fashion. Brands are collaborating with artisans to preserve and promote traditional weaving, dyeing, and embroidery techniques. This not only helps in reviving traditional arts but also provides livelihood opportunities to local communities.