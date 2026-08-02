Tried and Tested: I took a pair of LUDIC Footwear slides with me to Coorg; here is why they were perfect for the monsoon

Some places feel made for the monsoon, and Coorg is one of them. Mornings begin with mist hanging over the hills, afternoons disappear behind sudden showers and every pathway glistens after the rain. I packed exactly what most people would. Sneakers, plenty of socks and rain-friendly outfits.

Ludic Footwear Cloudframe slides in Purple Pyaaz brightened rainy Coorg with comfort, colour and easy-going monsoon travel style throughout. (Hindustan Times)

By the end of the trip, I realised I had been reaching for one pair far more than everything else I had packed. A pair of Ludic Footwear Cloudframe slides quietly became my go-to for almost every casual outing around the resort.

Don’t get me wrong, the sneakers were still the best choice for long walks, coffee plantation hikes and physical activities. But the in-between is where the slides shone!

Feature Details Product Ludic Cloudframe Slides Colour reviewed Purple Pyaaz Material EVA foam construction Cushioning Cloudframe cushioned footbed Design One piece moulded construction with wide strap Water friendly Yes Best suited for Travel, home, beach holidays, poolside, quick errands and monsoon wear

First impressions that set the tone

I have always had a soft spot for purple, so seeing the Purple Pyaaz colour as soon as I opened the box instantly made me happy.

The packaging felt thoughtful too. Along with the slides came a pair of matching socks carrying the message, "Sliders ke saath pehenna." I have not decided if long socks with slides are going to become part of my personality, but I am definitely saving them for winter.

The slides themselves looked surprisingly premium. The finish is clean, the one-piece construction gives them a sculpted look, and they are much lighter than they appear.

The colour I didn't know my wardrobe needed

Most of my rainy holiday wardrobe ends up looking the same. Black T-shirts, blue jeans and practical jackets. Then came these bright purple slides. They added a little personality to all my solid and printed outfits. Against rain-soaked stone pathways and fresh green landscapes, they looked surprisingly good. They also worked with every outfit I had packed. Jeans and a T-shirt during the day, my night suit for breakfast runs and even a skirt one evening. Sadly, I forgot to take a picture because I was far too busy enjoying the holiday.

The moment my sneakers stopped being the obvious choice

I still wore my New Balance Sneakers on days that involved longer outings, but inside the resort I kept reaching for these instead. There is something satisfying about slipping into footwear that asks nothing of you. No hunting for socks. No tying laces. No wondering if your shoes would still be damp later in the day. For breakfast, quick walks around the property, heading to reception or stepping outside to enjoy the rain for a few minutes, these simply made more sense.

Four defining reasons why they made sense in the monsoon

Breakfast became even more relaxed

One of my favourite parts of every holiday is wandering over for breakfast without rushing. A hot cup of filter coffee waiting at the restaurant somehow tastes even better after a rainy morning walk. These slides fit right into that routine.

They handled the monsoon exactly as I hoped

I wasn't looking for footwear that could survive a river crossing. I just wanted something that could deal with wet pathways, little puddles and the occasional splash without becoming uncomfortable. That is exactly what happened. My feet stayed comfortable throughout, and I never had to think twice before stepping into a puddle. I also carried a pair of Crocs, and I can assure you that both felt the same in terms of comfort and performance.

Comfort lasted all day

The material deserves a mention because it doesn't feel like the stiff plastic many slides are made from. It feels soft against the skin, has a cushioned footbed and never rubbed against my feet. No blisters. No friction marks. Just comfortable from the first wear.

Packing on the last day was refreshingly simple

One small thing I appreciated was not having to squeeze damp shoes into my suitcase. A quick wipe was all these needed before going back into my luggage.

One thing I genuinely appreciated

I love seeing Indian brands create products that feel current and thoughtfully designed.

Our country has beaches, hill stations, tropical islands, rainy cities and everything in between. Good travel gear has to work across all of those settings, and these slides felt perfectly at home in Coorg's monsoon.

I already know where they are coming with me next. The beach!

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next." Read Less footwear



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