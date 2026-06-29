Tried and Tested: These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion

As a fashion enthusiast, I'm always on the lookout for outfits that not only complement my personality but also offer all-day comfort, whether I am travelling, in the office, or at home. With countless fashion options to choose from, I always find myself returning to kurtis for their unmatched comfort and timeless appeal. Recently, I got my hands on Banjara Trail’s Rajasthani-inspired kurti designs. After wearing and styling it across different occasions, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe.

These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion. (Banjara Trail)

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​Multicoloured leheriya kurti

Inspired by Rajasthan’s iconic dyeing tradition, the kurti features a mesmerising blend of multicoloured leheriya pattern. This piece is designed with a graceful, straight silhouette and a delicately detailed neckline, highlighted with intricate ethnic motifs that add depth and character. The flowing sleeves and rich colour palette create a striking visual statement, making it perfect for festive occasions and effortless everyday styling. For someone like me who puts comfort and elegance as a priority, fabric plays the utmost importance while selecting clothes.

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{{^usCountry}} This kurti caught my eye because of the iconic dyeing pattern and pop colours. I prefer styling it with my classic blue denim for the days when I want a casual look, and with cream palazzo when I want a bit of an ethnic vibe. While everything is great about this kurti, the fabric quality didn’t satisfy me. It’s transparent and very sheer and can’t be worn without something underneath the kurti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This kurti caught my eye because of the iconic dyeing pattern and pop colours. I prefer styling it with my classic blue denim for the days when I want a casual look, and with cream palazzo when I want a bit of an ethnic vibe. While everything is great about this kurti, the fabric quality didn’t satisfy me. It’s transparent and very sheer and can’t be worn without something underneath the kurti. {{/usCountry}}

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​The kurti is priced at INR ₹1,900/-

Inspired by Rajasthan’s iconic dyeing tradition, the kurti features a mesmerising blend of multicoloured leheriya pattern.

Style tips: If you want a casual look, you can style it with flared dark-coloured blue denim. You can also complement the ensemble with jhumkas, bracelets, and a bohemian bag. However, if you want to style it for particular occasions or on festivities, then you can choose to pair the kurti with cream or white palazzos. Opt for layered earrings and light makeup to complement the look.

​Noor miniature kurti

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With a premium cotton-blend base with soft fall and intricate mirror embellishment, this kurti is something that can be a part of your ethnic wardrobe. Inspired by Indian miniature paintings, featuring royal-court and folk motifs, this kurti delights with a relaxed fit and comfort. While the kurti looked great, what bothered me was the too much embellishment throughout. But if you prefer to style a blingy ensemble, you can definitely go for it.

The kurti is priced at INR ₹3,499/-

Noor miniature kurti design.

Style tips: The intricate embroidery makes it an ethnic pick for the festive season, and thus, you can pair this with straight-fit denim for a casual look, palazzos or leggings for festive or wedding functions. You can complement the look with oxidised jewellery like stack bangles and jhumkas.

Bandhini splash halter kurti

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With halter neck trending all over, I couldn’t resist picking this one for my collection. The bandhini print in combination with rich crimson and deep emerald added a pop of colour to my minimal closet. The silhouette features a flattering halter neckline adorned with delicate coin embellishments that give an effortless elegance to the piece. While everything seems great, I couldn’t resonate with the pricing. I found the kurti to be quite expensive compared to the quality it offers.

The kurti is priced at INR ₹3,500/-

Bandhini splash halter kurti design.

Style tips: You can pair it with ivory trousers or cigarette pants and complement the look with oxidised silver jewellery for a refined bohemian look. Additionally, you can pick statement heels or stacked bangles to add a festive twist to the look.

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Note for the readers: This review article has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.