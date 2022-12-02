Tripti Dimri's retro sarees in Qala get love from fans: A look at some of her ethnic style moments that stole hearts

Anvitaa Dutt's film Qala starring Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan, was released recently. The performances of the star cast in the psychological drama are getting rave reviews from fans. Apart from the storyline and captivating performances by the actors, the retro theme and the costumes by Veera Kapur caught the audience's attention. Especially Tripti Damri's exquisite and classic sarees. So, if you loved them too, we have decided to round up some of her most stunning ethnic moments that stole our hearts and would surely make you swoon. Take a look.

The silk suit and velvet dupatta

Tripti Dimri is a vision in this gorgeous ethnic ensemble that could easily elevate your festive or wedding season wardrobe. She donned a pearl-white silk anarkali kurta styled with matching churidar pants and an aubergine-coloured velvet dupatta draped on her shoulders. The dupatta added an ethereal beauty to the ensemble - it came adorned in sequins and embellished patti borders. A top knot, soft glam picks, juttis, and statement jhumkis rounded off her look.

The cotton candy organza saree

Tripti Dimri draped herself in a cotton candy-coloured organza saree and a sleeveless white blouse by Raw Mango for this photoshoot. While the drape features intricate embroidered work and gota patti borders, the silk blouse comes with a V neckline and a fitted bust. She glammed up the ethnic look with a sleek bun, ear studs, mauve lip shade, subtle eye makeup and glowing skin.

The sequinned saree

The net saree decorated with sequins and chikankari work is meant for cocktail parties or your best friend's wedding engagement. Tripti wore the drape traditionally, teamed with a sequin embellished bralette style blouse. Lastly, she left her tresses open and took the glam quotient up a notch with smoky eyes, glowing skin and mauve lip shade.

The silk saree

Tripti Dimri creates magic in this blush pink silk saree decorated with gold brocade embroidery and a broad rani pink patti border. She paired the drape with a black bralette-style blouse, a messy hairdo, dainty nath, rings, ear studs, silver eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, and blushed skin.

The Bohemian Wonder

Tripti Dimri wears a black embroidered kurti, cape jacket and pants set in these gorgeous pictures. She styled the ensemble with Bohemian-style jewels, including a mang tika, bracelets, necklace and earrings. Lastly, open tresses, bold makeup picks, and embroidered juttis completed the look.

Which traditional ensemble did you like the most?