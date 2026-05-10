Trisha Krishnan serves timeless South Indian elegance in silk saree and jasmine gajra at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony

Trisha Krishnan turned heads in an elegant blue silk saree as she attended C. Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, the actor looked graceful in the timeless ethnic ensemble. Let’s decode her beautiful saree look and take some fashion notes from the actor’s graceful appearance. (Also read: Vijay skips traditional shirt-veshti and opts for a classic black pantsuit at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath ceremony )

Trisha Krishnan stuns in icy blue saree

Trisha Krishnan's classic ethnic style shines at C. Joseph Vijay's oath ceremony. (X/ANI)

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Draped in a soft aqua-blue silk saree featuring subtle woven motifs and a rich gold zari border, Trisha kept her styling classic and sophisticated. The saree’s delicate sheen added an elegant fluidity to the look, making it ideal for the grand political occasion. She paired the saree with a heavily embroidered ivory blouse adorned with intricate gold threadwork that beautifully complemented the muted richness of the drape.

Adding sparkle to the traditional ensemble, Trisha accessorised with an exquisite diamond choker necklace featuring a striking ruby centrepiece. She paired it with matching ruby drop earrings, delicate diamond bangles and a statement ring that elevated the royal aesthetic of the look without overpowering it.

How she accessorised her look

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{{^usCountry}} For makeup, Trisha opted for soft glam with radiant skin, rosy cheeks, nude lips and dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes that highlighted her features beautifully. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added elegance while maintaining a natural finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For makeup, Trisha opted for soft glam with radiant skin, rosy cheeks, nude lips and dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes that highlighted her features beautifully. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added elegance while maintaining a natural finish. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor styled her hair in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh jasmine gajra, embracing timeless South Indian festive beauty. The floral hair accessory added freshness and tradition to the overall styling, perfectly tying together the classic ethnic appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor styled her hair in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh jasmine gajra, embracing timeless South Indian festive beauty. The floral hair accessory added freshness and tradition to the overall styling, perfectly tying together the classic ethnic appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Effortlessly elegant and deeply rooted in traditional aesthetics, Trisha’s look proved once again that minimal styling and timeless weaves never go out of fashion. About Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Effortlessly elegant and deeply rooted in traditional aesthetics, Trisha’s look proved once again that minimal styling and timeless weaves never go out of fashion. About Trisha Krishnan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan is a popular Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Chennai pageant in 1999, which paved the way for her entry into films. Widely regarded as one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema, Trisha has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades and is often referred to as the “Queen of South India.” Over the years, she has received several honours, including multiple Filmfare Awards South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and a Nandi Award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha Krishnan is a popular Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She rose to fame after winning the Miss Chennai pageant in 1999, which paved the way for her entry into films. Widely regarded as one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema, Trisha has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades and is often referred to as the “Queen of South India.” Over the years, she has received several honours, including multiple Filmfare Awards South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and a Nandi Award. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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