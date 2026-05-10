Vijay skips traditional shirt-veshti and opts for a classic black pantsuit at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath ceremony

C. Joseph Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the state. While the historic ceremony drew attention for its political significance, Vijay’s fashion choice also became a major talking point online. Tamil superstar Vijay embraces contemporary political fashion in a sharp black pantsuit at oath-taking ceremony. (X/ANI)

Instead of opting for the traditional white shirt-and-veshti combination often associated with Tamil Nadu political leaders, the actor-turned-politician chose a sleek and sophisticated black pantsuit look that reflected understated elegance and modern political styling. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan can't stop smiling as she attends Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister )

Vijay opts for modern power dressing For the ceremony, Vijay wore a well-tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a matching dark tie. The sharply structured silhouette gave the look a refined and formal appearance while maintaining a minimal aesthetic.

Keeping accessories to a minimum, Vijay allowed the clean tailoring and monochrome palette to take centre stage. His neatly styled hair and groomed beard further complemented the polished look.

The outfit stood out for blending cinematic charisma with political seriousness, creating a modern power-dressing moment that quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.