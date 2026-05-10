Trisha Krishnan serves timeless South Indian elegance in silk saree and jasmine gajra at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony

Adding sparkle to the traditional ensemble, Trisha accessorised with an exquisite diamond choker necklace featuring a striking ruby centrepiece. She paired it with matching ruby drop earrings, delicate diamond bangles and a statement ring that elevated the royal aesthetic of the look without overpowering it.

Draped in a soft aqua-blue silk saree featuring subtle woven motifs and a rich gold zari border, Trisha kept her styling classic and sophisticated. The saree’s delicate sheen added an elegant fluidity to the look, making it ideal for the grand political occasion. She paired the saree with a heavily embroidered ivory blouse adorned with intricate gold threadwork that beautifully complemented the muted richness of the drape.

Trisha Krishnan turned heads in an elegant blue silk saree as she attended C. Joseph Vijay ’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, the actor looked graceful in the timeless ethnic ensemble. Let’s decode her beautiful saree look and take some fashion notes from the actor’s graceful appearance. (Also read: Vijay skips traditional shirt-veshti and opts for a classic black pantsuit at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath ceremony )

How she accessorised her look For makeup, Trisha opted for soft glam with radiant skin, rosy cheeks, nude lips and dramatic kohl-rimmed eyes that highlighted her features beautifully. Her neatly defined brows and subtle eye makeup added elegance while maintaining a natural finish.

The actor styled her hair in a sleek, low bun adorned with fresh jasmine gajra, embracing timeless South Indian festive beauty. The floral hair accessory added freshness and tradition to the overall styling, perfectly tying together the classic ethnic appearance.

Effortlessly elegant and deeply rooted in traditional aesthetics, Trisha’s look proved once again that minimal styling and timeless weaves never go out of fashion.