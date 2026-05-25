Uorfi Javed shares unseen ‘failed outfits’ that never made it to the public: Unique multi-shoe suit to heels-on-dress

Uorfi Javed, actor and content creator, is known for her bold, unconventional fashion choices and unapologetic style experiments that often break the internet. But not every creative idea makes it to the final look.

Uorfi Javed reveals failed fashion experiments in Instagram post. (Instagram/@urf7i)

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In her May 25 Instagram post, she opens up about her collection of “failed outfits” that never made it out to the public. Uorfi gave fans a peek into the messier side of her experimental fashion journey, proving that behind every viral look are plenty of trials, errors, and unexpected fashion misses. (Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls being sick and depressed during a phase when she weighed just 38 kgs: ‘I hardly used to eat' )

Uorfi Javed reveals her fashion fails

In the video, she revealed, “these are the outfits I made to get papped but never wore, I didn’t even feel like.”

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about one of her early experimental looks, she shared a deconstructed take on corporate tailoring featuring a pinstriped grey fabric transformed into a multi-layered avant-garde suit. The design included overlapping suit jacket cuffs arranged across the torso and elongated trousers ending in a cluster of multiple black shoes, creating a surreal multi-legged illusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about one of her early experimental looks, she shared a deconstructed take on corporate tailoring featuring a pinstriped grey fabric transformed into a multi-layered avant-garde suit. The design included overlapping suit jacket cuffs arranged across the torso and elongated trousers ending in a cluster of multiple black shoes, creating a surreal multi-legged illusion. {{/usCountry}}

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She recalled, “I ran out of money, and it felt like an illusion. I kept thinking I hadn’t really made anything right. Even the shoes were starting to get damaged, and so much time had already passed.”

Sculptural fringe design and Schiaparelli-inspired dress

Reflecting on another look, she added, “I don’t know, I just didn’t like the fitting. So I decided to leave it. It looked a bit odd.” It featured a sculptural, kinetic fringe design layered over a strapless base, created in vibrant shades of blue, cyan, turquoise, and white. The structured frame allowed the fringe to flare out dramatically with movement, giving it a wing-like effect, but the fit didn’t work as intended. Explaining why it failed, she said the detailing didn’t come together properly.

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In her final look, Uorfi wore a strapless pastel pink mini dress with a surreal twist, matching pink stiletto pumps attached directly to the bodice, creating a bold illusionary effect. The outfit was inspired by Schiaparelli, but didn’t fully come together in execution. She shared, “The master ji didn’t do the work properly, honestly. And I even removed the shoes I had attached. I felt the dress still looked okay, but the zip at the back wasn’t closing.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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