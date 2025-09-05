Urmila Matondkar at 51 stuns in chic mini skirt look that could give Gen Z a run for their money. See glam pics

Urmila Matondkar is truly one of those stars who seem to be ageing in reverse, looking as radiant and confident as ever. At 51, the actor continues to stay remarkably fit, proving that age is just a number when it comes to style and grace. Urmila Matondkar stuns in stylish mini skirt and striped sweater, defying age at 51. (Instagram/@urmilamatondkarofficial)

Her latest pictures are solid proof that fashion has no expiry date. Known for her love of elegant ethnic wear, Urmila decided to switch things up this time, stepping out in a chic mini-skirt look that could easily give Gen Z a run for their money. (Also read: Radhika Merchant in simple orange suit seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with Anant Ambani. Watch )

Urmila Matondkar rocks chic mini skirt look

On September 4, Urmila took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures, captioned, “Walking towards the first week of September like a boss lady.” In the photos, the actor can be seen looking absolutely stylish, nailing a Gen Z–coded look.

She wore a crisp white shirt with a collared neckline, leaving a few buttons open at the top, and layered it with a blue-and-white striped sweater featuring folded sleeves. The look was styled to perfection as she tucked it chicly into a navy-blue mini skirt, complete with a sultry side slit that added just the right dose of edge.

About her glam

Assisted by fashion stylist Kunal Mundhe, Urmila elevated her look with copper hoop earrings, a sleek white belt cinched at the waist, and statement rings adorning her fingers. Adding a playful touch, she paired knee-length white stockings with copper heels.

With the help of makeup artist Vijay Sharma, Urmila got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, loads of highlighter, and a glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a high ponytail, she perfectly finished off her look.