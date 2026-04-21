Urmila Matondkar's highly-tailored, eyebrow-defining procedure: Watch the before and after video

Celebrity eyebrow and lip artist Ashmeey of Brow Masters, who has worked with stars like Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty, and Geeta Basra, recently shared a video of her working on Urmila Matondkar's brows. The video gives a glimpse of the before-and-after of the iconic actor's face after brow shaping.

Urmila Matondkar's before-and-after look after getting her brows done.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's kurta set to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan with Virat Kohli is perfect summer look. It costs…

On April 7, the Instagram page of Brow Masters shared Urmila's video with the caption, “Some moments feel truly special… and this was definitely one of them. When someone who has been admired for her timeless beauty trusts you with something as defining as her brows, it means the world to us.”

Urmila Matondkar gets her brows shaped!

In the video, Urmila can be seen getting a consultation done with Ashmeey, after which they line her brows according to her facial structure and then use a microblading tool to create the perfect brows for her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For the uninitiated, permanent eyebrow makeup has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a way to achieve long-lasting, natural-looking eyebrows. According to the Brow Masters website, the process involves placing cosmetic tattoo pigment beneath the skin using a microblading technique. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the uninitiated, permanent eyebrow makeup has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a way to achieve long-lasting, natural-looking eyebrows. According to the Brow Masters website, the process involves placing cosmetic tattoo pigment beneath the skin using a microblading technique. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Microblading uses a fine, handheld blade to create natural-looking hair strokes by manually depositing pigment into the skin. It’s best for those with normal to dry skin and sparse or uneven brows. The result is fuller, well-shaped brows that mimic real hair.

In another video shared by the page on April 14, Urmila shared her experience of getting her eyebrows done. Here's what she said: “I was very sceptical about getting my eyebrows done. I'm hesitant to get anything done because I don't like too much on my face. However, I also don't like to use makeup personally…I am absolutely loving the new look. I now don't have to put anything on my face because my eyebrows have framed my face so beautifully.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did the internet react?

The video garnered a positive response from Urmila's fans. An Instagram user commented, “Omg! Urmila, you still look so stunning. You haven't aged a bit.” Another wrote, “She looks 10 times more beautiful than today's actresses.” A fan commented, “I always adored you since childhood from the 90s. You are still the same.” Someone else wrote, “Even at this age, she looks so beautiful.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON