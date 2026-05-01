Usha Vance wears Oscar De La Renta gown as she attends state dinner for British royals with JD Vance

The Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance was seen at the White House during the historic four-day state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Washington, DC. The Second Lady – who is expecting her fourth child with US Vice President JD Vance – is rarely seen in public, making appearances primarily at official engagements.

Here's a breakdown of what she wore!(AFP, Instagram)

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Inside the royal visit

The royal visit provided a fitting occasion for a rare public appearance. Usha attended the official welcome ceremony held in honour of the King and Queen alongside her husband, JD Vance. Arriving on the South Lawn, she wore a long, light pastel blue ensemble featuring delicate cutwork detailing along the hem, with her baby bump subtly visible.

Following the official welcome ceremony, a White House state dinner was hosted in the East Room by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The glittering evening drew a host of high-profile guests, including Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, along with members of the Trump family. US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance were also among the distinguished attendees.

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{{^usCountry}} For the formal dinner, Usha arrived in an elegant yet understated evening gown by Oscar de la Renta, perfectly complementing her husband’s sharply tailored black tailcoat ensemble. Here’s a closer look at their ensembles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the formal dinner, Usha arrived in an elegant yet understated evening gown by Oscar de la Renta, perfectly complementing her husband’s sharply tailored black tailcoat ensemble. Here’s a closer look at their ensembles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Usha Vance looks stunning in Oscar De La Renta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Usha Vance looks stunning in Oscar De La Renta {{/usCountry}}

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The Second Lady’s gown, designed by Oscar De La Renta, was a study in understated elegance, defined by a clean, sculptural silhouette that fell into a soft A-line shape. Crafted from double-face wool, the fabric draped gracefully down her body. The strapless neckline framed her shoulders and collarbones, while the rich noir hue deepened the overall sense of sophistication, in tandem with the formal theme of the evening.

At the centre of the design was a striking crystal floral appliqué that bloomed across the bodice. The embellishment appeared delicately hand-arranged, forming an intricate, almost three-dimensional motif. Rather than overwhelming the gown, the floral detail was thoughtfully placed on one side, acting as a focal point that balanced minimalism with ornamentation.

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The look was styled with a matching bias-cut shawl, draped effortlessly off the shoulders. Usha Vance's hair was swept back into a neat, low updo, allowing the neckline and embellishment to remain the visual focus. Minimal jewellery complemented the ensemble, reinforcing the gown’s quiet luxury, while classic black heels completed the look.

JD Vance complemented her in black

JD Vance was dressed in classic white-tie eveningwear, wearing a sharply tailored black tailcoat with structured shoulders and a clean, elongated cut, paired with a crisp white waistcoat and a matching white bow tie. The look was completed with a stiff, wing-collared white shirt and highly polished black dress shoes, adhering closely to traditional diplomatic dressing standards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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