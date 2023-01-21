Vaani Kapoor's ivory white satin gown is a weekend party mood

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From slaying a casual look for a day out with friends, to showing us how to embrace the winter season in cropped sweaters and style, to decking up for festive evenings in six yards of grace, Vaani's fashion diaries is a plethora of variety for every occasion. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every post that she makes on her Instagram profile. Vaani's style mantra is short, crisp and simple – the actor believes in keeping it chic, minimal, with a dash of sass.

Vaani, a day back, shared a picture of herself looking gorgeous as ever in a satin gown. With the TGIF mood, Vaani added more weekend vibes to her picture and gave us all kinds of fashion inspo to slay the weekend parties in style. Vaani played muse to fashion designer house Summer Somewhere and picked the ivory white satin gown from the shelves of the designer house. Vaani looked gorgeous in the gown featuring a halter neckline, with tie around details behind the neck. The gown also came with backless details, and bodycon features that hugged Vaani's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. In a thigh high slit, Vaani posed for the picture and made her Instagram family swoon. Take a look at her picture here:

Vaani's picture was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family in no time. Abhishek Kapoor, director of Vaani's 2021 film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui dropped by to comment, "Vavavoom." Vaani further accessorised her look for the day in sleek silver earrings, and silver stilettos. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Vaani wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Vaani decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

