Vicky Kaushal sets fashion goals higher in a white kurta and a scarf. How did he do it?

Vicky Kaushal is on a spree of sharing pictures on his Instagram profile and each one of them are making us drool like anything. Vicky, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, on Sunday, shared another sneak peek of his look from his fashion photoshoot and they are as good as they can be.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to fashion, Vicky always manages to put his sartorial foot forward, Be it a traditional attire, or looking dapper in a formal suit with a personalised twist, Vicky knows how to put fashion police on immediate alert.

On Sunday, Vicky made our weekend better with snippets from his recent fashion photoshoot. He shared a fresh set of pictures and set the fashion game higher for us. In the pictures, Vicky aced casual fashion like anything.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal sets dapper vibes in black ensemble. Pics inside

In a white cotton kurta, with the sleeves rolled up, and a printed scarf around his neck, the actor looked stunning. Styled by fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur, Vicky teamed his look of the day with trimmed beard, gelled hair and a silver kada on his right hand. Take a look at his pictures here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scarf seems to be a fashion statement for Vicky Kaushal. The grey and black cotton scarf was earlier seen in glimpses of his earlier photoshoots as well. A few days back, Vicky sported a formal look with black suit and a black pair of trousers, and adorned the scarf around his neck. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the pictures, Vicky also reminded his fans about the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. The biographical film, made on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh is slated to release on October 16, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham traces the life and journey of Udham Singh, who seeks revenge on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.