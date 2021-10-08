How does Vicky Kaushal look on a casual night out with friends? Here’s an example

Vicky Kaushal is an absolute stunner when it comes to his sense of fashion. It is a marvel to look at the actor’s pictures – be it from the sets of his film or from his recent fashion photoshoots. Currently, Vicky is on a spree of sharing his fashionable pictures and we are smitten.

Be it a traditional kurta or a Western look slaying date night goal, Vicky knows how to carry both and look stunning while at it. Late on Thursday night, Vicky shared a set of fresh pictures from his fashion photoshoot and they are setting major goals for us.

In the pictures, Vicky, dressed in a casual outfit, can be seen posing for the camera. For Thursday, Vicky chose a light green t-shirt and teamed it with a dark blue jacket. In this outfit, Vicky made sure to put fashion police on immediate alert. Vicky captioned his pictures with the emoticons of the waning phases of the moon.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal sets dapper vibes in black ensemble. Pics inside

Take a look at his pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur, Vicky posed against a white and black polka-dotted backdrop. With the pictures, the actor also reminded the Bollywood buffs about the release of his upcoming film. Sardar Udham, starring Vicky in the titular role, is releasing on October 16, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a biographical drama on the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film traces the life and action of Udham Singh in British-ruled India, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London, and took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

Udham Singh, in his mission to London, was guided by Bhagat Singh, another revolutionary freedom fighter. In the film, Amol Parashar plays the role of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Besides Amol and Vicky, the film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.