Vicky Kaushal sets dapper vibes in black ensemble. Pics inside

Vicky Kaushal is currently on a spree of sharing drool-worthy pictures, back-to-back on his Instagram profile. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, is treating his Instagram family to stunning pictures of himself from his fashion photoshoots. And, we are not complaining

Vicky Kaushal can do both traditional and Western with equal fervour and his Instagram profile stands witness to that. Th actor’s sartorial fashion sense is noteworthy and something that makes him a fashionista. On Wednesday, the actor did it again and made his fans swoon like anything.

For Wednesday, Vicky chose black and looked dapper in it. He dressed up in a black shirt and black pair of trousers. He layered his look for the day with a black suit with mini white motifs on it. Take a look at his pictures here which are making his fans stop, stare and drool.

Vicky accessorised his look for the photoshoot with tinted shades and a black chain. Styled by celebrity stylist Amandeep Kaur, the actor looked absolutely stunning in the ensemble. The actor sure set higher standards of how to carry black with such sass and style. He also shared multiple pictures in the black ensemble, on his Instagram stories:

With the pictures, Vicky also reminded the Bollywood buffs about the release of his upcoming film Sardar Udham. The film is slated to release on October 16, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is the biographical feature on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter of British-ruled India, who took revenge of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London. Vicky Kaushal plays the character of Udham Singh, in the film.

Produced by Rising Sun Films, Sardar Udham also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amon Parashar in pivotal roles.

