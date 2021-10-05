Vicky Kaushal slays date night fashion goals wearing this…

Vicky Kaushal is a work of art, when it comes to dropping major fashion cues for his fans. The actor is currently on a spree of sharing snippets from his recent fashion photoshoots and they are making us drool like anything. In classic colours of black and white, Vicky Kaushal is slaying date night fashion goals.

A quick scroll on the actor’s Instagram profile and we are already swooning on his sartorial fashion choices and his sharp dressing sense. On Tuesday, Vicky shared multiple posts featuring his look from his recent photoshoot and they are just too good.

Vicky dressed up in a thin white casual cotton t-shirt and paired it with black trousers. He layered his look for the day with a black formal blazer. To accessorise his look and set some serious fashion goals, he added a black and grey printed scarf around his neck.

Take a look at his pictures here:

In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing while looking away from the camera with his hand on his forehand. In another picture, he looked drop-dead handsome as he shared a closeup of his face looking directly at the camera. Styled by fashion stylist Amandeep Kaur, Vicky looked just too amazing in the pictures.

He also shared a set of pictures in the same attire on his Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, he can be seen posing on the floor as he holds his scarf. Take a look at Vicky’s pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram stories.(Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Sharing the pictures, Vicky also reminded the Bollywood buffs about his upcoming film Sardar Udham, which is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on October 16. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, stars Vicky in the titular role. The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.

