Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vidya Balan in raw silk saree and sleeveless blouse celebrates National Handloom Day 2021
fashion

Vidya Balan in raw silk saree and sleeveless blouse celebrates National Handloom Day 2021

National Handloom Day 2021: Vidya Balan paints a picture of elegance in a raw silk printed saree and sleeveless blouse. She wore the elegant piece to celebrated National Handloom Day.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Vidya Balan in raw silk saree and sleeveless blouse celebrates National Handloom Day 2021(Instagram/@balanvidya)

August 7 is celebrated as National Handloom Day every year in India. On this day, the government and the citizens honour the handloom weaving community for their immense socio-economic contribution to the development of our country. Vidya Balan also took to Instagram to celebrate the day by sharing pictures of herself dressed in a bespoke silk saree.

Vidya draped herself in a rani pink silk saree teamed with a black blouse on National Handloom Day. She shared the pictures on the gram today and talked about the unmatched allure of the Indian handloom silk.

A champion of local brands and artisans, Vidya also urged her followers to celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, not just today but every day.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan's embroidered white saree with pink blouse is a must-have: All pics

The Sherni star captioned her post, "The beauty of silk blossoms in the handlooms. The artistry and allure of Handloom Indian Silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and everyday! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and devotion towards their masterful craft. #NationalHandloomDay #Vocal4Local #MyHandloomMyPride."

Vidya's rani pink raw silk saree is from a label called the House Of Urrmi. The six yards, replete with the classic check temple border prints, had tassels on the pallu. She teamed the gold and pink saree with a black sleeveless blouse that came with a scooped neckline.

Vidya in a rani pink raw silk saree.

Vidya's signature middle-parted sleek bun elevated her elegant attire. She chose minimal accessories to go with the ensemble, including vintage drop earrings with gold and silverwork.

Glossy dark pink lipstick, dewy skin, metallic pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, beaming highlighter and blushed cheeks rounded off Vidya's make-up.

The Government of India decided to designate August 7 as the National Handloom Day in 2015. The first National Handloom Day was inaugurated on August 7, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai.

