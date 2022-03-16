Vidya Balan in shibori Tussar silk saree serves elegance for Jalsa promotions, it costs 32k: See pics

Actor Vidya Balan is displaying her love for the six yards during Jalsa promotions, and it is a joy to witness for all saree lovers. The star has been sharing pictures of herself dressed in stunning ensembles and delighting her fans. From sequinned to chanderi silk, Vidya has chosen some elegant sarees for her film's promotional events and displayed her sartorial prowess. Her latest look in a Tussar silk saree with shibori print will also make you fall in love with her elegance.

On Tuesday, the Instagram page of Vidya's stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar shared the star's photos in the shibori printed six yards. She teamed it with a matching printed blouse. Her ensemble comes in a black and off-white shade and is from the shelves of a designer label called Studio Medium. It is from their Medium Classics collection. Scroll ahead to see the pictures.

Vidya chose a handwoven Tussar silk saree decorated with an abstract Nui shibori pattern on the body and pallu. The Jalsa actor teamed it with a black organza blouse featuring a round neckline, off-white pinstriped swirl pattern, half-sleeves and a bodycon fit. She wore the six yards in a traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall free from her shoulder.

Vidya ditched all bold accessories and jewellery with her ethnic look and went for large oval-shaped earrings in black and white patterns and tan peep-toe sandals. In the end, a centre-parted sleeked back bun, winged eyeliner, a hint of mascara on the lashes, dewy make-up, mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, and blushed cheeks completed the glam picks.

Coming to the price of Vidya's saree and blouse set, we found all the details for you. It is currently available on the Studio Medium website. Called Black-Ivory Striped Shibori Saree, it will cost you ₹32,500.

Cost of Vidya Balan's shibori print saree. (studiomedium.in)

Meanwhile, Jalsa will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 18. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also stars Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Rohini Hattangadi in poignant roles.

