Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Vidya Balan's embroidered white saree with pink blouse is a must-have: All pics
fashion

Vidya Balan's embroidered white saree with pink blouse is a must-have: All pics

Vidya Balan's white saree replete with zardozi and gota embroidery is a must-have in your closet. She wore the six yards with a contrasting pink and orange blouse. See all the pictures here.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Vidya Balan's embroidered white saree with pink blouse is a must-have: All pics(Instagram/@sangeetakilachandofficial)

Actor Vidya Balan's saree collection is one to die for. The star is a true connoisseur when it comes to the six yards and often delights her fans with exquisite looks. From handloom weaves to bespoke printed numbers, Vidya's wardrobe has it all. Her latest look in a zardozi and gota work saree is a must-have and will leave you swooning.

The social media account of Vidya's stylists, Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, shared pictures of the star on Instagram on Friday, July 30. Vidya is a vision to behold in the sheer white embroidered number in the photos from the shoot.

Vidya's heritage ensemble is from the shelves of designer Sangeeta Kilachand's brand. She once again championed local crafts and homegrown designers with this elegant look. See what her entire outfit looks like and how she styled it.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan in 44k silk saree makes us fall in love with the beauty of ikat

Vidya wore a sheer white silk saree replete with intricate gold wiring embroidery for the photoshoot. The gold and pink embroidery and turquoise blue gota patti border on the pallu and the hem of the six yards contrasted with the zardosi work.

Vidya teamed her silk saree with a silk blouse that came in a contradictory pink and orange shade. The plunging neckline blouse had intricate gold embroidery.

The Sherni star styled her ensemble with minimal jewels that allowed the six yards to be the star of the traditional look. She just wore a pair of stone-adorned earrings and tied her locks in her signature middle-parted sleek bun.

Vidya chose berry-toned lipstick, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and beaming highlighter to complete her make-up.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya was last seen in Amit Masurkar's Sherni. The film, which also starred Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Neeraj Kabi, was unanimously lauded by critics. Up next, Vidya will reunite with Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni for a film. She has also signed a few other projects but is yet to officially announce them.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidya balan
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP